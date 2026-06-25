Kareena Kapoor once revealed why Karisma is the family’s go-to person: ‘Kuch bhi ho, call Lolo’

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a special bond with her sister Karisma Kapoor. In a 2024 conversation, she revealed that Karisma is the “anchor” of the Kapoor family and went on to spill the beans that she has become the go-to person for even the Pataudis. “I am still very assertive with her. She is like my go-to for everything. I just call her for every little thing. And honestly, she is like the anchor of the family. Because everyone in my family, including the Kapoors and the Pataudis, only calls Karisma. They will all call her. Kuch bhi ho, call Lolo,” said Kareena, in a conversation with podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia.

According to Kareena, Karisma has a “very strong personality”. “She takes control, takes charge of everything. She always has the right thing to say. She just draws people towards her,” said the Jaane Jaan actor.

On how their relationship has evolved over the years, Kareena expressed, “Best friends”. “From looking at her as an older sister to wanting to be like her. Now, I think, pretty much equals and best friends. I think we have the equation now where we can tell each other…Oh! I didn’t like this. And there’s a certain amount of respect that comes in when you are in your 40s and 50s. We are more like friends who respect each other. She respects my space as well. If I don’t want to talk…and vice versa.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

In many families, the elder sister becomes more than just a sibling – she is the compass, reiterated Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist, energy healer, and life coach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

But healthy sibling relationships – whether between sisters, brothers, or both aren’t built only on birth order. They thrive when three elements stay in balance: assertiveness, space, and respect. Delnna described that assertiveness ensures honesty without cruelty; space allows each to live their own journey without guilt. “Respect ensures that even in disagreement, the bond remains unshaken,” said Delnna.

Sibling love is a constant undercurrent through life. It’s the late-night talks, the silent support during heartbreaks, the shared memories that no one else can decode. “In the best sibling relationships, there is freedom to be radically honest yet deeply loyal. You can fight in the morning and defend each other fiercely by evening,” said Delnna.

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor with their parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram) Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor with their parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita. (Photo: Kareena Kapoor/Instagram)

From a psychotherapist’s lens, Delnna said that these bonds become emotional anchors. “The elder often learns to lead without dominating, protect without smothering, and step back without abandoning. The younger learns to receive without entitlement, to listen without defensiveness, and to honour the elder’s role without feeling overshadowed,” shared Delnna.

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The strongest sibling relationships evolve from a protective hierarchy to an equal partnership – where both see each other as allies rather than roles. “When that happens, it’s no longer about who’s older or younger. It’s about being the safest place each other knows in a world that keeps changing,” said Delnna.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.