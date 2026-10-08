Kajol once faced her father’s opposition to marriage at 24: ‘Why are you calling me little’

The ever-cheerful Kajol once recalled when her father was upset about her decision to marry at 24. “My father was really angry…he was like Why marry? You are so young. I said, I have been working for the past 10 years…how am I a little girl? Why are you calling me ‘little’?” she recollected in a 2023 conversation with BBC News Hindi.

“I have to make the decision, and I am ready to get married. I am getting married. That’s what I told him. He didn’t talk to me for a week. Ek hafta mujhse baat nahi ki. That was such a big thing at that time for him,” added Kajol.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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How to navigate marriage discussions at home

Age, education, autonomy, and an independent lifestyle emphasise the need for absolute freedom in choosing a partner. “Parents need to understand that a child’s choice comes from their knowledge, values they hold, and emotional maturity. Denying their choice outright can feel like a dismissal of their idea of self,” said Subhash HJ, counsellor and mental health educator, Vasavi Hospitals, Bengaluru.

Also, it’s understandable that parents come from generational scripts, not just their own experience. “Identifying where particular values are not aligning with the child’s marriage decision helps you overcome the dissonance,” said Subhash.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to understand that your child spends far more time with their partner than you do. “The time a distant relative spends with your in-laws is just negligible. So, depending on the emotional maturity of your child, it’s important to accept their decisions,” reflected Subhash.

Here’s how to navigate difficult conversations (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how to navigate difficult conversations (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What can help?

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*Educate your parents with facts about why you made that decision, rather than just expressing your choice

*Allow them time and insist they decide in a few days rather than in a moment of shock. “Perhaps, encourage them to share their opinion after meeting your potential partner, which will help them understand before they judge,” said Subhash.

*It’s a responsibility of both individuals to convince and talk to parents, which also demonstrates a sign of commitment to togetherness.

“Parents often look for long-term potential and protection. Discuss your plans as a couple and explain how you align with each other as a couple in achieving your future goals,” Subhash said.

Often, you can take help from a counsellor who can help the family understand each other’s perspectives, said Subhash.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.