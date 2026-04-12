When is Pohela Boishakh? Bengali New Year 2026 Date, Timings, Rituals, Significance and more

Pohela Boishakh 2026 Date: Pohela Boishakh marks the Bengali New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm in West Bengal, Bangladesh, and Bengali communities worldwide. This year, Pohela Boishakh will be celebrated on April 15, 2026. According to Drik Panchang, the Sankranti Moment on Pohela Boishakh is 09:39 , April 14.

Observed on the first day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, the festival symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and cultural pride. People dress in traditional attire, participate in vibrant processions, enjoy folk music and dance, and savour festive delicacies.

It is also a time for businesses to open new account books, known as “Haal Khata,” and for families to come together, exchange greetings, and embrace the spirit of renewal and togetherness.