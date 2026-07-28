Dimple Kapadia’s ‘forever’ story with Rajesh Khanna sparks conversation on lasting love

Dimple Kapadia once fondly spoke about her first meeting with her late husband and actor Rajesh Khanna. “This was after I signed Bobby. We were going to Ahmedabad on a private flight. There was a function there which he had to attend. And I, being a Gujarati, was invited too. I was born a drama queen. He was sitting next to me. I told him…there will be a lot of crowd…will you hold my hand? He said, yes, of course. So, I said, “Forever”? (Laughs),” Kapadia once disclosed in an interview with FICCI FLO Jaipur Chapter in 2018.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Reflecting on the actor’s candid admission, Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, called it a light-hearted moment, adding, “yet it captures something deeply human.” “Most of us enter love hoping that forever is possible. Very few people walk into a marriage expecting separation or heartbreak. We fall in love not just with a person but with a future we begin creating in our minds. We imagine growing old together, celebrating milestones, raising children, travelling, building a home and sharing life’s ordinary moments. Love is not only about the present. It is also about the future we dare to dream,” shared Delnna.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Freepik)

This is why the beginning of a relationship feels so magical. “During this phase, our brains are flooded with chemicals such as dopamine and oxytocin that increase excitement, attachment and optimism. However, lasting love is not built on chemistry alone. The butterflies eventually settle, but what remains is something much deeper. Healthy relationships survive not because two people never change, but because they continue choosing each other as they change,” expressed Delnna.

One of the biggest misconceptions about finding “the one” is that compatibility is something people either have or don’t have. According to Delnna, strong attraction, chemistry, and excitement are beautiful beginnings, but they should also be accompanied by curiosity. “Does this person take responsibility for their actions? Can they apologise sincerely? Do they respect your boundaries? Are they emotionally available during difficult times? Do your values align? Can you both handle disagreements without attacking each other’s character? These questions often predict the health of a relationship far better than intense emotions alone.”

Relationships become stronger not because difficult conversations are avoided but because they are approached with honesty, respect, and compassion.

What helps?

While there is no perfect formula, certain habits consistently strengthen long-term relationships:

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*Stay curious about your partner even after years together. People continue evolving throughout life.

*Learn to repair conflicts quickly rather than trying to win every argument.

Express appreciation regularly instead of assuming your partner already knows.

*Protect respect during disagreements. Anger may pass, but hurtful words often remain.

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*Continue creating new memories together instead of living only through old ones.

*Choose emotional honesty over emotional perfection. Healthy couples are not those who never struggle. They are the ones who know how to reconnect after they do.

Some relationships last a lifetime. Some do not. But every healthy relationship teaches us something about love, resilience, ourselves and what truly matters. “The dream of ‘forever’ is beautiful, but perhaps the real secret is learning to make each ordinary day worthy of that promise,” said Delnna.