‘Main bawarchi hoon’: Chef Ranveer Brar’s most prized possession is….

"When you hold it, you are holding a piece of history. So, it is a part of your body (existence)," the culinary expert added

chef Ranveer BrarWhen chef Ranveer Brar revealed what he is fond of (Photo: Ranveer Brar/Instagram)

Everyone likes to take pride in their most prized possession. Whether it is a car, a luxury watch, or a knife. Yes, you read it right! MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar once spoke passionately about his most prized possession — a Rs 1,75,000 chef’s knife — when comedian Kapil Sharma quizzed him on his show in 2023. “Everyone has their own passion. Some people like watches or gadgets. I am only interested in this. Main bawarchi hoon (I am a chef). This is all I know,” he said.

When Archana Puran Singh asked him the significance of the knife, Ranveer responded, “It is made of an 18th century Samurai sword. It is a part of that. There is a certificate and details of the family. So, when you hold it, you are holding a piece of history. So, it is a part of your body (existence).”

knife Chef Ranveer Brar is fond of knives (representative) (Photo: AI Generated)

For someone who has lived through his craft, it is all about how they relate to life, discipline, creativity, struggle, and meaning. From a psychological perspective, there are moments when work ceases to be an external role and becomes an internal orientation. For such individuals, their profession is not something they perform for eight hours a day. In these cases, tools of the trade take on symbolic weight. They become extensions of the self, not because of ego, but because of embodiment, expressed psychotherapist and life coach Delnna Rrajesh.

In a constantly changing world, certain items remain stable. “They carry history, memory, and a sense of belonging. A chef’s knife, a musician’s instrument, a writer’s notebook, a doctor’s stethoscope, or a healer’s hands are not just functional. They are reminders of purpose. Holding them aligns the nervous system with identity,” shared Delnna.

When Ranveer says that an object feels like a part of their body, they are describing a deep integration between self and skill. The mind no longer separates “who I am” from “what I do.” The work becomes a lived expression of being. “There is also something deeply grounding about lineage and history. When a tool carries a story, when it is connected to tradition, ancestry, or craftsmanship that has survived generations, it creates a bridge between the present self and a larger human narrative. Psychologically, this reduces existential anxiety. It reminds a person that they are part of something older, bigger, and enduring. In a time where everything feels replaceable, history offers permanence,” shared Delnna.

There is also an important distinction to make here. “Passionate attachment is not the same as materialism. Materialism seeks status and validation. Passionate attachment seeks coherence. One is about being seen by others. The other is about feeling aligned within oneself,” said Delnna.

Delnna noted that the most psychologically integrated individuals are those who honour their passion without being consumed by it. They allow their craft to define them, but not confine them. “In a culture that increasingly measures worth through accumulation, visibility, and performance, moments like these offer a quieter lesson. Meaning is not always loud. Identity does not need explanation. Sometimes, a single sentence captures a lifetime of alignment,” said Delnna.

