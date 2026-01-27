‘Main bawarchi hoon’: Chef Ranveer Brar’s most prized possession is….

Everyone likes to take pride in their most prized possession. Whether it is a car, a luxury watch, or a knife. Yes, you read it right! MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar once spoke passionately about his most prized possession — a Rs 1,75,000 chef’s knife — when comedian Kapil Sharma quizzed him on his show in 2023. “Everyone has their own passion. Some people like watches or gadgets. I am only interested in this. Main bawarchi hoon (I am a chef). This is all I know,” he said.

When Archana Puran Singh asked him the significance of the knife, Ranveer responded, “It is made of an 18th century Samurai sword. It is a part of that. There is a certificate and details of the family. So, when you hold it, you are holding a piece of history. So, it is a part of your body (existence).”