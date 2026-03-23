Amrita Rao once told Ranveer Allahbadia to ‘cut the clutter’, advised ‘simplicity’ in marriage: ‘Such a sheer waste…for what’

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Vivah actor Amrita Rao once candidly told podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to “cut the clutter” when it comes to marriages. “Simplicity, I keep saying that…cut the clutter. Designer chahiye, yeh chahiye, usne 6 lakh ka gown pehna tha…toh main 10 lakh ka gown pahungi (I need designer stuff, she worn 6 lakh lehenga, I will wear for 10 lakh). I had so many fathers tell me that I spent 8 lakhs on my daughter’s bridal lehenga…and it is lying in the wardrobe. Such a sheer waste…for what?”
Adding how marriages are indeed a personal affair, Amrita, who is married to RJ Anmol, said, “Aapki shaadi jo hoti hai woh truly itni personal cheez hai…that factually, only your immediate family…are happy for you in that moment…jab aap rasam kar rahe ho, phere le rahe ho, they are the ones who are watching your expression and living your happiness. Relatives kapde dekhne aate hai ya kar raha hai ya comment karenge…teh aisa tha, woh waise tha…(marriages are truly a personal event which see your immediate family happy for you…others just come to see what you are wearing, or to comment).”
Calling it a “psychological observation”, Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach, said that weddings in India have gradually transformed from intimate rites of passage into large-scale public productions. “Designer outfits, multi-day events, competitive budgets, curated aesthetics for social media. The shift is subtle but powerful. The wedding is deeply personal. The performance around it is increasingly public. And wherever something becomes public, comparison quietly enters,” shared Delnna.
Clutter is not just excess décor or heavy jewellery. “It is mental noise. It is the constant whisper of what will people say, will this look impressive enough, will relatives judge, will this trend online,” said Delnna.
There is also a silent pressure on families, especially fathers, to prove love through scale. “Spending becomes symbolic of status and honour. Yet privately, many admit to regret. Not because they do not love their children, but because they realise the cost did not increase the depth of happiness. The deeper question is uncomfortable but necessary. Are we celebrating a union or performing success? Simplicity does not mean minimal effort. It means intentional effort,” expressed Delnna.
Cutting clutter in weddings is not about denying joy. “It is about protecting it. When excess reduces, attention sharpens. You notice the trembling hands. You notice your partner’s eyes. You notice your parents holding back tears. Those are the memories that anchor marriages.”
When couples consciously choose simplicity, they reclaim the centre of the event. “They begin their marriage anchored in meaning rather than measurement. Because when the lights dim and the guests leave, what remains is not the gown’s price. What remains is the relationship,” Delnna reflected.