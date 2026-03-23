Amrita Rao once told Ranveer Allahbadia to ‘cut the clutter’, advised ‘simplicity’ in marriage: ‘Such a sheer waste…for what’

Vivah actor Amrita Rao once candidly told podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia to “cut the clutter” when it comes to marriages. “Simplicity, I keep saying that…cut the clutter. Designer chahiye, yeh chahiye, usne 6 lakh ka gown pehna tha…toh main 10 lakh ka gown pahungi (I need designer stuff, she worn 6 lakh lehenga, I will wear for 10 lakh). I had so many fathers tell me that I spent 8 lakhs on my daughter’s bridal lehenga…and it is lying in the wardrobe. Such a sheer waste…for what?”

Adding how marriages are indeed a personal affair, Amrita, who is married to RJ Anmol, said, “Aapki shaadi jo hoti hai woh truly itni personal cheez hai…that factually, only your immediate family…are happy for you in that moment…jab aap rasam kar rahe ho, phere le rahe ho, they are the ones who are watching your expression and living your happiness. Relatives kapde dekhne aate hai ya kar raha hai ya comment karenge…teh aisa tha, woh waise tha…(marriages are truly a personal event which see your immediate family happy for you…others just come to see what you are wearing, or to comment).”