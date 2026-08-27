Alia Bhatt praises mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor as ‘really super cool’: ‘Ranbir gets that from her’

Alia Bhatt once spoke fondly of her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, and her ability to remain positive even when life threw difficult challenges her way. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor recalled the time when late actor Rishi Kapoor was ailing with cancer. “When we were getting married, she said, You are my daughter-in-law, and I am your mother-in-law… She shared how she had the most beautiful friendship with her mother-in-law… She speaks so fondly of Krishna aunty and the moments she shared with her. I want the same thing with my daughter-in-law, she told me,” recalled Alia.

In a chat show with sister-in-law and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan from 2024, Alia said, “She’s really very cool. She is so full of positivity and hope. I remember even during the toughest time when Rishi uncle was in hospital, and it was feeling like we were getting bad news after bad news, towards the end…I just remember her face…(she would say) let’s hope for the best…let’s keep the positive spirit up…”