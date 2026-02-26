Ajith Kumar once shared his views on success, fame, navigating bad times: ‘That’s when we make all mistakes’

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar hardly needs an introduction. His sense of purpose and clarity shine when one listens to him speak. One such occasion was when he shared his thoughts about success, fame, and navigating challenges in life. “Some people, at the end of their life, complain about Karma or fate, and they feel very bitter thinking that if they had wealth, if they had money, it would be totally different. Success is like a wild horse. Anybody can hop on to it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter India in 2025.

The Good, Bad, Ugly actor continued, “But if you cannot tame it, it will throw you off waiting for the next one to hop on. In bad times, we all are very careful. But success is when we need to be even more careful. That’s when we make all the mistakes; and when the bad time comes, they all multiply and hit us hard.”