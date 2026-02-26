Ajith Kumar once shared his views on success, fame, navigating bad times: ‘That’s when we make all mistakes’

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Tamil actor Ajith Kumar hardly needs an introduction. His sense of purpose and clarity shine when one listens to him speak. One such occasion was when he shared his thoughts about success, fame, and navigating challenges in life. “Some people, at the end of their life, complain about Karma or fate, and they feel very bitter thinking that if they had wealth, if they had money, it would be totally different. Success is like a wild horse. Anybody can hop on to it,” he told The Hollywood Reporter India in 2025.
The Good, Bad, Ugly actor continued, “But if you cannot tame it, it will throw you off waiting for the next one to hop on. In bad times, we all are very careful. But success is when we need to be even more careful. That’s when we make all the mistakes; and when the bad time comes, they all multiply and hit us hard.”
Taking a cue from this line of thought, we reached out to Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M) Psychotherapist, coach and founder and director, Gateway of Healing, to get some more insight in to human mind. Emphasising that the words felt “honest and different” because he did not say them out of bitterness or regret but a sense of “awareness”, Dr Tugnait said that in a world that constantly glorifies achievement, “his words felt like a pause, almost a warning, about what happens internally when external validation becomes too loud”.
“Success has a strange way of changing people, often without them realising it. When things start going well, when appreciation becomes frequent, and doors open easily, self-doubt temporarily disappears. That can feel empowering, but it can also be misleading. Many mistakes made during success come from the belief that one can no longer be wrong. Feedback begins to feel unnecessary. Over time, judgment softens, not because people become careless, but because they stop being questioned,” said Dr Tugnait.
Fame adds another layer. It does not just bring recognition, it brings constant visibility. “Every action you take feels watched, discussed, and interpreted, and this can quietly disconnect people from themselves. Some start to act for the approval of the public, rather than their own inner alignment. Others become overly protective, reacting very defensively instead of thoughtfully. Mistakes that one makes in fame are often emotional ones, decisions driven by fear of losing the image people have built,” continued Dr Tugnait.
There is also the loneliness that success brings, which is rarely talked about. As people rise, fewer conversations remain honest. “Not everyone around you is comfortable disagreeing anymore. Advice becomes filtered. Over time, reality starts to bend. Another quiet trap of success is identity confusion. When achievement becomes the centre of a person’s self-worth, they start living in maintenance mode all the time. They protect their status at the cost of their peace, and boundaries start blur in their life. Many mistakes made at the peak are not sudden failures, but small decisions made repeatedly without grounding,” remarked Dr Tugnait.
What makes Ajith Kumar’s statement “resonate” is that it does not reject success. “It simply questions our preparedness for it. Struggle teaches resilience, but success demands self-restraint. It asks for humility, self-awareness, and the ability to stay rooted even when the world celebrates you,” said Dr Tugnait.