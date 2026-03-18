Why ‘admin night’ is the viral psychological hack you need to stop procrastinating

Many of us have, at some point, found ourselves postponing tasks such as replying to emails, organising paperwork, booking appointments, or paying bills. These tasks are usually small on their own, but when delayed, they can accumulate into a long and stressful to-do list.

As such, a new social media trend called ‘admin night’ offers an unusual way to handle these everyday tasks. The idea is simple: instead of tackling administrative chores alone, people invite friends over and dedicate an evening to finishing them together. Participants bring their laptops, paperwork, or task lists, and spend the evening completing the practical tasks they have been avoiding.

The concept has gained popularity on platforms like TikTok, where users are sharing their own versions of these gatherings. Videos often show groups of friends working quietly in comfortable settings, sometimes with candles, snacks, tea, or music, while checking items off their to-do lists. The focus is less on productivity pressure and more on turning a mundane activity into a social and supportive experience.

But why do everyday administrative tasks often feel mentally exhausting even though they are relatively simple?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Everyday administrative tasks such as responding to emails, paying bills, or scheduling appointments may appear simple, yet they often feel mentally draining because they require sustained attention and multiple small decisions. Psychologically, these tasks create what we call cognitive load. Even though each task is minor, together they demand constant switching between responsibilities, which tires the brain over time. This frequent shifting of attention contributes to decision fatigue, where the mind becomes less motivated to initiate or complete tasks.”

Another reason is the lack of emotional reward attached to these activities. Khangarot explains that, unlike creative or meaningful work, administrative tasks rarely provide a sense of achievement or excitement, so the brain tends to postpone them. “When these tasks accumulate, they create mental clutter and a lingering sense of unfinished business, which can quietly increase stress levels. Intentionally setting aside time to complete them can help reduce this background anxiety and create a greater sense of order and control in daily life.”

The concept of ‘body doubling’ and how it helps people overcome procrastination

“Body doubling is a psychological strategy where a person completes tasks in the presence of another person who is also working, even if they are doing different things. The simple act of having someone nearby creates a subtle sense of accountability and structure, which can make it easier to begin and sustain focus on routine tasks,” says Khangarot. The presence of another person helps regulate attention and reduces the mental resistance that often accompanies starting.

From a psychological perspective, Khangarot explains, body doubling also taps into social motivation. Humans tend to mirror the behaviour and energy of those around them, so when someone else is quietly working, it naturally encourages similar focus. Additionally, it reduces the sense of isolation that can make mundane responsibilities feel heavier. This shared environment can make routine administrative work feel more manageable, structured, and less mentally draining.

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Long-term mental health benefits

Social productivity trends such as admin nights can have meaningful mental health benefits because they transform routine responsibilities into a shared, supportive experience rather than an isolating chore. When individuals set aside dedicated time to address these tasks in a social setting, it can reduce that mental clutter and create a greater sense of control.

“Psychologically, combining productivity with social connection can also buffer against burnout. Humans are naturally social beings, and completing tasks alongside others can make the process feel lighter and more manageable. It encourages accountability, improves focus, and reduces procrastination, which in turn lowers stress levels. Over time, practices like these can help people develop healthier routines around managing responsibilities, preventing the accumulation of overwhelm and supporting better emotional well-being in daily life,” concludes Khangarot.