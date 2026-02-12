What does it mean when someone receives a ‘SSSS’ on their boarding pass?

If you see 'SSSS' on your pass, try to get to the airport at least 30–45 minutes earlier than usual

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 12, 2026
air passenger safetyIf you see those four letters, you won't be able to print your boarding pass at home or use a mobile boarding pass (Photo: AI Generated)
If you think getting your baggage screened at the airport is a task, brace for an additional security check if your boarding pass shows ‘SSSS’ on it. The good news? It doesn’t happen to everyone, but it does happen occasionally and could be randomly assigned. As we came across a Quora query on the same: ‘What does it mean when someone receives a “SSSS” on their boarding pass from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA)?’, we decided to ask an expert.

Secondary Security Screening Selection indicates that you, as an individual, require additional security screening and review. “It doesn’t mean that it’s a criminal flag or accusation. An automated system randomly selects a person for this additional screening. Criteria could be your destination, like sensitive places like the United States of America, or frequent international travel, or a one-way ticket…or multiple transits, short stay abroad, etc., said K Anuradha Suresh, an aviation expert and Retired Senior AGM from Air India.

She also mentioned that other red flags could include “no proper details in booking, like being inconsistent and sometimes the name similarity in the criminal watch list,” said Anuradha. “And unfortunately, if selected once, the system may re-select the passenger on subsequent trips, especially if travel patterns remain similar. This is automated, not manual targeting,” she clarified.

SSSS Here’s something you should be aware of (Photo: Quora)

It is strictly a US system that is based on US security screening protocols. “You will generally only see the SSSS code if you are flying within the United States (domestic), or you are flying to the United States from another country, or you are flying from the United States to another country. If you are flying a domestic flight in another country (e.g., London to Derby or Delhi to Mumbai) that does not involve the US at all, you will not see this on your boarding pass,” said Anuradha.

After the first security screening, you may be subject to additional screening at the gate. “However, once you are seated in the aircraft, it ends there,” Anuradha said, adding that in India, domestic flights don’t have this protocol.

flight Keep this in mind (Photo: Freepik)

What to expect if you see SSSS?

*If you see those four letters, you won’t be able to print your boarding pass at home or use a mobile boarding pass. “You’ll have to go to the airport counter to see an agent,” said Anuradha.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Why Malayalam actor Navya Nair was fined Rs 1.15 lakh for carrying a 15 cm jasmine gajra on a flight to Australia

At security, the expert said one can expect:

*A full pat-down…an explosive trace swab (on your hands and luggage).
*A manual inspection of everything in your carry-on…powering on all electronic devices to prove they work.
“If you see ‘SSSS’ on your pass, try to get to the airport at least 30–45 minutes earlier than usual, as the extra screening can take a significant amount of time, and you may still be onboard without much hassle if you have nothing to hide,” said Anuradha.

