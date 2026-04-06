‘Nose drops twice a day’: Mira Kapoor shares her top 10 tips for healthy living

Mira Kapoor loves all things wellness, so when someone questions its importance, the entrepreneur says, “What’s the big deal about wellness? There isn’t; it’s about small habits practiced consistently that will always deliver visible and measurable results,” on Instagram. And experts agree. No practice offers results overnight, but sticking to it for weeks can bring about gradual change, and that’s what matters in the long run.

Sharing her top 10 tips for everyday wellness in the caption of her latest post, Mira Kapoor made her case.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Mira Kapoor’s wellness essentials

1. My skin is a reflection of the body inside. That’s my self-check method. And my focus is on a healthy and regulated barrier. Do not take it lightly. The tiny zit on its way out? That was the liver, not too happy from a while ago.

2. Move the way you can. I walk for an hour 5 times a week. I used to love strength training & Pilates, but a relapsed spinal injury has put that on hold. Nevertheless, find some way but move.

3. Small pleasures. Look up and around. Not just down and scroll.

4. Protein. Never suited me, and I don’t overdo it. This one from @thefunclab is fantastic. Thrice a week as an early evening drink. Tastes like old school vanilla milkshake.

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5. One spoon of gulkand after lunch every day. Keeps Pitta in check and soothes a fiery system like mine that’s prone to acidity and acne.

6. Lunch can be boring but dinner is always fun. The coke is my mom’s. Both times, it’s balanced.

7. Nose drops twice a day. This is for my spinal injury. In Ayurveda the nose is the doorway for the brain and cervical spine. Traditional wisdom is today’s intelligence.

8. Netra Tarpan at @dhunwellness This is truly life changing if you haven’t experienced it. The clarity of vision both literal and metaphorical.. I could feel a catharsis of emotions as well. Will tell you more about it.

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9. Red Light Bed at @dhunwellness. Cellular repair, better sleep and firmer skin. 20 mins. Why would I skip it?

10. Sculpt the Lymphatic Drainage Massage at @dhunwellness. I do this once a month and the results are instant and visible. The lymphatic system needs a reset too. Especially with frequent travel.

Gulkand and red light therapy (Source: Instagram/@mira.kapoor) Gulkand and red light therapy (Source: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Decoding the pillars of wellness: Skincare, diet and Ayurveda

Dr Sunita Naik, Head Medical Advisor – Western Region, Kaya Limited, said that an overly complicated skincare routine can sometimes do more harm than good. “From a dermatological perspective, the skin barrier functions best when it is not overwhelmed by too many active ingredients,” she said, adding that sunscreen is the most important skincare product because it protects the skin from ultraviolet damage, premature ageing, pigmentation, and even skin cancers.

Dr Naik suggested keeping a routine consistent for at least four to six weeks and patch-testing new products can help individuals identify the few products that genuinely benefit their skin.

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Red light therapy, also called low-level light therapy, uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared light to stimulate cellular activity,” she mentioned, adding that unlike UV light, red light does not damage the skin. Instead, it penetrates the surface at a controlled depth and targets cells beneath. Lymphatic massages, on the other hand, helps eliminate these accumulated toxins, preventing them from causing cellular damage or contributing to inflammation.

Ayurveda

Dr Yogini Patil, BAMS and Nutritionist at LivLong, said that Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medicine system, offers various simple remedies to maintain healthy eyes. “Among all sense organs, the eye, also known as नेत्रम् (netram) in Sanskrit, has been given prime importance due to its function. This Ayurvedic treatment, which involves making a ring of dough around the eyes, and filling it with warm, medicated ghee for 30–35 minutes, aims to nourish and hydrate dry, tired eyes from prolonged screen usage,” she shared, adding that nasal drops help decongest the respiratory tract and make breathing easy and effective.

According to her, Ayurveda aims to manage health concerns from their root. “For example, gulkand is a viscous jam or marmalade made from rose petals and sugar. It is rich in calcium and antioxidants, and helps tackle acidity, gastritis, skin care, indigestion, ulcer and nosebleed, stress,” she added.

Netra Tarpan and nasal drops. (Source: Instagram/@mira.kapoor) Netra Tarpan and nasal drops. (Source: Instagram/@mira.kapoor)

Diet

Dr Dipak Bhangale Consultant Gastroenterology, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai added that distributing protein intake evenly through the day, choosing high-quality proteins (milk, eggs, fish, lean meats, or complementary plant sources), and combining this with resistance training and proper recovery, can make for balanced meals.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.