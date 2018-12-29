Weaving Stories

Some young writers may wonder what makes people read and reread Jane Austen’s books or Ruskin Bond’s animals stories. In a recent workshop in Pune, writer Tanuj Solanki tried to answer some of these queries, while explaining what makes a story engaging. “The exact technique or mode of storytelling depends on the tale you want to write, and the point of view from which it is being told,” he said. There are several golden rules.

Advertising

“First is the writer’s ability to use appropriate words and the sentence formation. Writers get things wrong sometimes, but self-criticism is important while working on a manuscript; it depends if the writer is capable of telling the story in the manner it is envisioned. The content will guide you. One should always revise the first draft and try to analyse if the reader will find it exciting,” he said.

Author of the 2016 novel Neon Noon and a collection of short stories titled Diwali in Muzaffarnagar, which

released in January this year, Solanki is currently working on his upcoming novel. “In novels, characters have bigger journeys, their lives get transformed or significantly altered, while in short stories there is very little alteration that happens in terms of characters,” he said.

The distinction between popular and critical acclaim is also becoming blurred. “These might appear to be conflicting, but aren’t. Literary works are also popular. I write a story with the sole intention to tell it,” Solanki said. He added, “As a writer, you do not want to lose the reader’s attention.” He went on to explain the different approaches to writing fiction and non-fiction. “In non-fiction, a lot of time goes into choosing the story you want to tell, while in fiction the story comes naturally to the writer. In terms of style, there are a lot of opportunities in both, and both are as rewarding and challenging.”