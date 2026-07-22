We all need our moments of quiet but how do you shape one within your home?

The Home Edit is a weekly series curated by Shiny Varghese that invites architects and designers to share their hands-on expertise on ideas for your home. Whether you are building, renovating, or simply refreshing a space, the series provides actionable advice and inspiration to help you make better choices for where you live. In this part of the series, Kapil Aggarwal shares tips for designing a sacred corner.

A home temple or altar is more than a designated place for prayer, it is a space for reflection, gratitude and everyday rituals. Whether integrated into a compact apartment or a larger residence, a thoughtfully designed sacred corner can bring a sense of calm and purpose to daily life. Here are a few practical dos and don’ts to consider when planning one.

1. Choose the Right Location

Do: Select a quiet and relatively undisturbed area of the home where you can sit comfortably for prayer or meditation. Natural light can enhance the experience and create a sense of openness.

Don’t: Place the temple in high-traffic zones, directly adjacent to entertainment units, or in spaces that are primarily used for storage. A sacred space should feel intentional rather than incidental.

2. Prioritise Simplicity and Proportion

Do: Design the altar in proportion to the available space. A compact niche, wall-mounted unit, or dedicated room can all work equally well when planned thoughtfully.

Don’t: Overcrowd the area with excessive decorative elements, large idols in a limited space, or too many objects that make maintenance difficult. Simplicity often allows the spiritual significance of the space to stand out.

Allow the space to reflect your family’s traditions and practices (Photo: Spaces Architects@KA) Allow the space to reflect your family’s traditions and practices (Photo: Spaces Architects@KA)

3. Pay Attention to Materials and Lighting

Do: Use durable, easy-to-maintain materials such as wood, stone, metal or laminate finishes. Layered lighting, including concealed lights or soft accent illumination, can create a serene atmosphere.

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Don’t: Use harsh lighting or highly reflective finishes that create visual clutter. The focus should remain on the altar rather than on decorative effects.

4. Ensure Practical Functionality

Do: Incorporate storage for prayer books, incense, diyas, and other essentials. Proper ventilation is also important, particularly if incense or lamps are used regularly.

Don’t: Ignore practical needs in favour of aesthetics. A beautiful temple that is difficult to use or maintain will eventually lose its purpose.

5. Make It Personal

Do: Allow the space to reflect your family’s traditions and practices. Artwork, handcrafted elements, or meaningful heirlooms can add depth and authenticity.

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Don’t: Replicate designs solely because they are trending. A home temple is most meaningful when it reflects personal beliefs and daily rituals rather than a catalogue image.

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6. Prioritise Fire Safety

Do: Place diyas and candles on stable stone, metal, or ceramic surfaces, and keep them away from curtains, fabrics, and decorative items. If soft furnishings are used near the temple, opt for fire-retardant or fire-resistant materials wherever possible. Ensure adequate ventilation, especially in built-in temple units. Make it a habit to extinguish flames before leaving the house or retiring for the night. For longer periods of illumination, enclosed lamps or LED alternatives can be a safer choice.

Don’t: Leave burning diyas or candles unattended, especially in enclosed niches, beneath overhead shelves, or near fabrics and decorative elements. Avoid placing oil lamps where they can be accidentally knocked over by children, pets, or passing movement.

Kapil Aggarwal is principal architect, Spaces Architects@KA. His works include the UNESCO-awarded restoration of Haveli Dharampura in Old Delhi