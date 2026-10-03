Why sunsets feel so calming

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Stopping to watch the sky change colour for five minutes may seem insignificant, but the experience can trigger more than just a fleeting sense of pleasure. It can evoke awe– a feeling linked to measurable effects on our mental and physical well-being — making a sunset more than a beautiful sight.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Calling it an antidote to rumination, Dr Malini Saba, psychologist and founder of the Saba Family Foundation, says, ”Watching a sunset reliably triggers awe: the emotion that arises when we encounter something vast, beautiful, and hard to fully grasp. Colours spill into each other, the light goes soft, and for a few minutes the whole day feels smaller than what’s happening up there. All that was going on in your mind – the argument, the deadline, that worry that won’t leave you alone – steps back for a while.”
You are, for a few minutes, immersed in something enormous, temporary and beautiful. Your problems don’t disappear; they just don’t take up much mental space.
Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M.), Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, and Founder & Director of Gateway of Healing, says a sunset doesn’t require a dramatic beach view or a perfectly framed vantage point somewhere exotic. A rooftop, a balcony, or a window will do the job just as well.
“What matters is actually stopping long enough to notice it, rather than letting the sky change colour while your attention stays on something else entirely,” she adds.
She explains that experiencing awe while watching a sunset may have several effects:
When your mind is stuck on a loop of repetitive thoughts, deliberately shifting attention to the changing sky can disrupt that pattern.
Dr Malini says, “Heart slows. Breathing goes deeper. There’s this quiet settling that happens. And those warm reds and golds at the end of the day seem to tell your system it’s okay to wind down. It’s a kind of somatic integration, honouring the day’s transition. This also actually helps with sleep if you let yourself stay with it instead of rushing off.”
Watching the sunset for a few minutes will not make a deadline or a worry disappear, but it can create a small distance, a small shift. You stop for a minute, look up, and let the sky do what it does.