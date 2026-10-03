Why sunsets feel so calming

A sunset can evoke awe, and research on awe has linked the emotion with changes in stress, attention and wellbeing. (Image Source: Unsplash)

Stopping to watch the sky change colour for five minutes may seem insignificant, but the experience can trigger more than just a fleeting sense of pleasure. It can evoke awe– a feeling linked to measurable effects on our mental and physical well-being — making a sunset more than a beautiful sight.

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Calling it an antidote to rumination, Dr Malini Saba, psychologist and founder of the Saba Family Foundation, says, ”Watching a sunset reliably triggers awe: the emotion that arises when we encounter something vast, beautiful, and hard to fully grasp. Colours spill into each other, the light goes soft, and for a few minutes the whole day feels smaller than what’s happening up there. All that was going on in your mind – the argument, the deadline, that worry that won’t leave you alone – steps back for a while.”