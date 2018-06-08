WATCH VIDEO: Eating meat without killing animals — how this startup is revolutionising the food industry

A San Francisco-based startup, JUST, is exploring ways to create meat products without actually killing animals. Using lab-based technology, JUST is growing meat and products in a lab without harming animals. As traditional meat production becomes less sustainable every year — it produces more greenhouse gases than all cars in American — the goal is to mass produce meat in an environmentally friendly way.

Infact, the technology, which uses no hormones antibiotics and ensures the animals are not harmed in any way, is being used by several startups.

So, how did JUST produce a leg of chicken without harming the animal? They started by plucking one of its feathers and then fed its cells nutrients to grow a piece of chicken. The bird, Ian, who lives in a sanctuary in North Carolina, is completely unharmed.

A San Francisco-based startup, JUST, is growing meat and products in a lab without harming animals (AP Photo/File) A San Francisco-based startup, JUST, is growing meat and products in a lab without harming animals (AP Photo/File)

The company, which has also managed to recreate Fois Gras, hopes to expand its technology to do the same for beef products.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd