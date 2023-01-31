Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s commitment to fitness is extremely inspiring

Fitness is all about having the right mindset, dedication, and perseverance, and there is nothing better than pushing one’s fitness level, with one extra exercise a day. That’s exactly what Kareena Kapoor Khan does, by never missing her workouts come sunshine or rain. As such, Kareena once again gave us a glimpse of her exercise hour — this time seen working out with a dumbbell and a bar.

“It’s Monday…chalo utho (come, wake up) everybody” she captioned the post.

In the video, the Veere Di Wedding actor could be seen doing squats with weights in one hand and holding a bar with the other. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan impresses us with her fitness routine these days (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram Stories) Kareena Kapoor Khan impresses us with her fitness routine these days (Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram Stories)

Her fitness coach Mahesh Ghanekar also re-shared the same on his Instagram Stories.

This is, however, not the first time Kareena has impressed us with her commitment to staying fit and active.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy doing squats with weights (Source: Mahesh Ghanekar/Instagram Stories)

Previously, her yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani has also taken us inside her practice. “Saturday burn with @kareenakapoorkhan and @diljitdosanjh” she wrote alongside a reel that showed Kareena working out in sync with Dosanjh’s number Born to Shine.

One user commented, “Love your exercise pattern. Exercise not only keeps you in shape but also keeps you healthy and active,” while another wrote, “Love love her dedication”, as yet another wrote, “Exercise not only changes your body. It changes your mind, your attitude & your mood”.

In the video, she could be seen doing a mix of cardio and yoga including side planks, beast walk, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, cat and cow pose, meditation, and more. Take a look.

Why is it important to add variety in your day-to-day workouts?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), scientifically for an adult, five hours per week of moderate exercise or 2.5 hours of intense exercise or combination of the two is recommended. Depending on various factors like age and health of the individual, an optimal balance of aerobic and strength training, along with flexibility exercises, makes for a good mix, said Dr Richa Kulkarni, chief consulting physiotherapist, KINESIS- Sports Rehab and Physiotherapy Clinic, Pune.

Intensity, duration, and frequency within the exercise type play a major role to make your workouts more effective.

What adds more variety?

*Can increase the number of sets or reps.

*Can try and increase the duration of the exercise.

*Decrease the rest between exercises.

*Increase resistance workouts using your body weight, kettlebell, medicine ball etc.

*Slow down or speed up the motion.

*Try high intensity workout on one day and a full fledged full body toning the following day.

