‘Was a geek…would cry if I got under anything 95, 97’: Sania Mirza on her journey from academics to sports

Tennis icon Sania Mirza, on her podcast ServingItUpWithSania, discussed her love of academics. “Not many people know, but I was a geek. I really loved studying, I was one of those people who never wanted to miss school, and if I got under anything 95, 97, I would start crying… I would be like, “Why didn’t I get 100?” Further on the podcast, her parents, Imran and Nasrima Mirza, revealed, “Mrs Khan, late Mr Pataudi’s sister, she was the one who convinced Sania that it’s okay to miss a bit of school, it’s okay if you don’t get 100%, sport is important…She told you to go out and play, go out of Hyderabad, I will take care of your attendance, you don’t worry…”

Her story reflects a broader reality many children face today, in which academic excellence often overshadows other talents, including sports. According to Dr Meghana Phadke Sultania, Senior Consultant and Head, Unit III – Pediatrics and Adolescent Health at Asian Hospital, excessive academic pressure can directly impact a child’s ability to pursue sports.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“Yes, it can,” says Dr Phadke. “When a child is under too much study pressure, they don’t get enough time or energy for sports. The body needs regular practice and rest to improve.” She adds that stress also disrupts sleep cycles and focus. “Over time, the child may lose interest or feel constantly fatigued, which affects both performance and motivation.”

Finding the right balance

“To strike a balance, parents should plan a simple daily routine with time for studies, sports, rest, and other activities,” advises Dr Phadke. “It is important not to pressure children constantly for academic results.”

She emphasises that sports are not extracurricular—they are essential. “They contribute to both physical and mental growth. A balanced and supportive approach works best for long-term success.”

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The hidden cost of perfectionism

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Perfectionism in academics can quietly erode a child’s confidence and willingness to explore other interests. “When children feel they must achieve perfect grades, they develop a fear of making mistakes,” explains Dr Phadke. “This leads to stress, low self-confidence, and low self-esteem.”

Such children may begin to withdraw—not just from academics but also from sports and social activities. “It is important to build resilience,” she says. “Children should learn that it is okay to make mistakes and grow gradually.”

The role of mentors and teachers

“The role of mentors and teachers is crucial,” says Dr Phadke. “They provide guidance, motivation, and the right balance between pushing a child and offering support.” She adds that flexibility from schools can make a significant difference. “Teachers should be willing to accommodate genuine sporting commitments where possible.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.