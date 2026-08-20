Vivek Oberoi shares his simple formula for a lasting relationship

Vivek Oberoi, 47, recently expressed his views on love and relationships in modern times and what can always make them tick. “Love is a beautiful experience. Talking about pyaar (love) in general, time and respect are two elements without which love is not possible. Love makes you want to spend time with that person. In today’s relationships, partners are busy. You are lucky if your wife or partner wants your time. She wants you. And respect is another thing. Not just physical, but verbal abuse is a no-no. And how you speak to each other matters. It’s a marriage of equals,” the Saathiya actor said in an interview with Mirchi Plus.

Delnna Rrajesh, a psychotherapist and life coach, agreed, noting that time and love are two qualities often overlooked in modern relationships. “People frequently equate love with grand gestures, expensive gifts, passionate words or social media displays. Yet, as relationships mature, it is rarely these things that sustain them. More often, it is the quiet, consistent ways in which people choose to show up for one another every single day,” said Delnna.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

Delnna expressed how love is not always experienced through what we say. “It is experienced through what another person consistently feels in our presence. Do they feel respected? Do they feel emotionally safe? Do they feel important enough for us to give them our time? Those questions often reveal the true health of a relationship far more accurately than simply asking, ‘Do you love each other?'” shared Delnna.

Time is one of the most honest expressions of love because it is the one resource we can never get back. “Money can be earned again. Opportunities may return. Material gifts can be replaced. Time cannot. That is why people often remember the conversations, shared meals, long drives, and simple evenings together far more vividly than expensive presents,” reflected Delnna.

Love is spending time (Photo: AI Generated) Love is spending time (Photo: AI Generated)

Interestingly, Delnna shared how physical proximity is not the same as emotional presence. “Two people can sit in the same room for hours while remaining emotionally disconnected, each absorbed in their phone, work or worries. Conversely, even twenty minutes of undivided attention can deepen intimacy when both partners feel fully seen and heard. Love is measured less by the quantity of time and more by the quality of attention,” said Delnna.

Respect, on the other hand, is what protects love once the excitement of a relationship settles into everyday life. Love may bring two people together, but respect determines whether they feel emotionally safe enough to remain connected. “Respect is reflected in how we speak during disagreements, whether we honour each other’s boundaries, whether we acknowledge each other’s dreams, and whether we preserve each other’s dignity even when we are hurt.”

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One exercise that Delnna frequently recommends is the Gift of Presence Ritual. “I ask couples to spend twenty uninterrupted minutes together each day with no phones, no television, no discussion about finances, chores or logistics. Instead, they simply ask each other about their emotional world. What made you smile today? What felt heavy today? What are you looking forward to? What are you worried about? Many couples discover that emotional closeness returns not because they solved every problem, but because they remembered how to truly listen.”

Some other practices that can help are:

*Express appreciation for ordinary efforts, not only extraordinary achievements.

*Protect your partner’s dignity, especially during disagreements.

*Never use personal vulnerabilities shared in confidence as weapons during arguments.

*Regularly ask, “What can I do this week that would help you feel more loved and supported?”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.