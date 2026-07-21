‘He is Shah Rukh Khan, but…’: Vivek Oberoi recalls the superstar’s humility

Actor Vivek Oberoi recently praised Shah Rukh Khan for his humility. Describing him as a megastar with absolutely no ego, Oberoi recalled an instance in which the Dil Se actor sat on the floor alongside kids, parents, teachers, and his son AbRam. “I am a big SRK fan. I have always been since college, school. I have loved his movies. I love the way he has a take on everything, whether it is cinema or life. Always a big fan. Then I have the good fortune of knowing him as a friend, as a well-wisher, as a guide. He has always given me nothing but love. That evokes a very good way of looking at things. I love getting inspired by people, also. Kitna zabardast hai (What an amazing person). He is Shah Rukh Khan. Mega star. But he sat on the floor with kids. Took out time for kids with the parents, teachers, and kids. Jiyo yaar. Dil jeet liya. (Long live. Won my heart),” Oberoi told Mirchi Plus.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

What does Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture reveal about humility and human connection?

When Oberoi recently spoke about Shah Rukh Khan, it wasn’t his success, stardom or achievements that he chose to highlight. Instead, he recalled a simple moment that left a lasting impression. “Sometimes, it is these quiet moments, not grand achievements, that reveal a person’s true character,” reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

As a psychotherapist, Delnna mentioned that the “most emotionally secure people rarely feel the need to constantly remind others of their importance”. “They don’t need the highest chair in the room, special treatment, or visible symbols of status to feel significant. Their confidence comes from within, not from where they are seated or how they are perceived,” shared Delnna.

Humility is often misunderstood. Many people think humility means thinking less of yourself or diminishing your accomplishments. It does not. “True humility is knowing exactly who you are without needing everyone else to constantly acknowledge it. It is confidence without arrogance. It is strength without intimidation. It is success without superiority. One of the strongest indicators of emotional intelligence is the ability to make other people feel comfortable in your presence,” shared Delnna.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated)

What can we learn?

Humility is not a personality trait reserved for a few people. It is a daily practice.

Some simple ways to cultivate it include:

*Treat every person with the same respect, irrespective of their designation or social status.

*Listen to understand rather than listen only to respond.

*Appreciate others openly without feeling that it reduces your own achievements.

*Be willing to learn from people younger, older or less experienced than yourself.

*Let your actions speak louder than your title.

*Remember that influence grows when people feel respected, not intimidated.

Story continues below this ad

Delnna shared how real greatness has very little to do with fame, wealth, or influence. “Those things may earn admiration. Character earns respect. The people who leave the deepest impact are rarely remembered only for what they achieved. They are remembered for how they treated people when they had every reason not to, how comfortable they made others feel, and how effortlessly they carried their success,” said Delnna.