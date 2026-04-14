Vivek Dahiya on his first reaction to learning about Divyanka Tripathi’s pregnancy: ‘I had a mild panic attack’

Vivek Dahiya, 41, recently recalled his first reaction to learning that his wife, Divyanka Tripathi, was pregnant. “I actually had a mild panic attack. Even though I was prepared mentally, lekin jab woh hit karti hai na…first time…(when it hits you the first time…) you swallow hard…yes, these things are complicated but we thought let some time pass by, and let it all flow naturally and smoothly..we will get excited but now now…so I kept myself held back from getting excited. But now, I am,” he candidly admitted on Divyanka’s YouTube channel.

Divyanka, sitting beside him, added, “He also kept my excited ‘horses’ in check for a long time.”

What’s the psychology behind Vivek’s honest reaction to parenthood? To understand, we reached out to an expert.

“It felt unexpectedly relatable. Not because it was dramatic, but because it was real,” said Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and life coach.

The word “panic” in this context is often misunderstood, she asserted. “It is not necessarily a sign of fear or unpreparedness. In many cases, it reflects awareness. A recognition of responsibility. A subconscious understanding that life is about to expand in ways that cannot be reversed. People who feel this intensity are often deeply invested. The underlying emotion is not ‘I cannot do this’, it is ‘I want to do this well’,” said Delnna.

This is where the conversation around parenthood needs to become more real.

Not everyone feels immediate joy. Some feel uncertainty. Some feel overwhelmed. Some feel both at the same time. These emotions do not diminish love. They coexist with it.

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In public conversations around pregnancy, the narrative is usually simple — happiness, excitement, celebration. “But what rarely gets spoken about is the moment when the reality truly sinks in. As Vivek described it, “jab woh hit karti hai” — that instant when the mind realises that life is about to change in a very permanent way. From a psychology and mental health perspective, this reaction is far more common than we acknowledge,” shared Delnna.

Parenthood can be overwhelming (Photo: Freepik) Parenthood can be overwhelming (Photo: Freepik)

Major life transitions, even deeply desired ones, often trigger a mix of emotions. The human brain is wired to respond not just to threat, but to intensity. “And becoming a parent is one of the most profound identity shifts a person can experience. In a matter of moments, the mind begins to process responsibility, uncertainty, long-term commitment, and the quiet pressure of ‘getting it right’,” noted Delnna.

This is why joy and anxiety can coexist. For many individuals, especially those who are emotionally aware, the first response is not just excitement. It is a moment of internal pause. A recalibration. “When something feels too big, the mind often regulates emotional intensity as a way of protecting itself. It does not mean the person is disconnected or ungrateful. It simply means they are processing,” reflected Delnna, who added that it is understood as emotional pacing.

“The mind rarely jumps from uncertainty to excitement instantly. It moves gradually, allowing space for the reality to settle. This is especially true in life stages that bring irreversible change. Parenthood is not just an event. It is a transition into a completely new identity,” said Delnna.

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Divyanka’s response added another layer to this moment. Her observation that Vivek kept her excitement “in check” highlights a dynamic often seen in relationships. “Partners do not always experience the same emotion at the same time. One may feel heightened excitement, while the other leans into caution or grounding. From a relationship psychology perspective, this balance can actually be stabilising. It allows space for both emotional expression and practical adjustment. Healthy relationships are not about mirroring emotions perfectly. They are about holding space for differences without judgment,” said Delnna.

This honest take reminds us that even in the most beautiful phases of life, it is natural to feel a sense of overwhelm. “And perhaps that is not something to be hidden. It is something to be understood.”