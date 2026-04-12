Vishu 2026 Date in India: Know History, Significance, and All About the Kerala Malayalam New Year | When is Vishu?

Vishu (Malayalam New Year) 2026 Date in India: Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, will be celebrated on April 15, 2026, marking the beginning of the Medam month in the Malayalam calendar. Observed mainly in Kerala, Vishu symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity, and hope for the year ahead. Vishu is not traditionally celebrated as New Year in the Malayalam Calendar. In the Malayalam Calendar, the New Year starts on the first day of Chingam. However people in the Malabar area consider Vishu as the astrological New Year.

The day begins with the auspicious ritual of Vishukkani, where people view a carefully arranged display of fruits, flowers, rice, coins, and a mirror as the first sight of the year, believed to bring good fortune. Families dress in new clothes, offer prayers, exchange gifts known as Vishukkaineetam, and enjoy a traditional feast. Overall, Vishu is a vibrant celebration of renewal, positivity, and cultural tradition.