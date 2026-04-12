Vishu 2026 Date in India: Know History, Significance, and All About the Kerala Malayalam New Year | When is Vishu?

Vishu (Malayalam New Year) 2026 Date in India: Vishu 2026 Date in India: Know when Vishu falls, along with its history, significance, and traditions of the Kerala Malayalam New Year celebration.

Written by: Aanya Mehta
3 min readApr 12, 2026 09:00 AM IST
vishuVishu 2026 Date in India: Know History, Significance, and All About the Kerala Malayalam New Year | When is Vishu?
Make us preferred source on Google

Vishu (Malayalam New Year) 2026 Date in India:  Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, will be celebrated on April 15, 2026, marking the beginning of the Medam month in the Malayalam calendar. Observed mainly in Kerala, Vishu symbolizes new beginnings, prosperity, and hope for the year ahead. Vishu is not traditionally celebrated as New Year in the Malayalam Calendar. In the Malayalam Calendar, the New Year starts on the first day of Chingam. However people in the Malabar area consider Vishu as the astrological New Year.

The day begins with the auspicious ritual of Vishukkani, where people view a carefully arranged display of fruits, flowers, rice, coins, and a mirror as the first sight of the year, believed to bring good fortune. Families dress in new clothes, offer prayers, exchange gifts known as Vishukkaineetam, and enjoy a traditional feast. Overall, Vishu is a vibrant celebration of renewal, positivity, and cultural tradition.

From the Archives: Pune chef’s 5 recipes for a lip-smacking Vishu

Vishu History:

The history of Vishu is deeply rooted in ancient Hindu traditions and astronomical calculations. It marks the day when the sun enters the zodiac sign of Aries (Mesha), signifying the beginning of the Malayalam calendar’s new year in the month of Medam. This solar transition has long been considered an auspicious time across many Indian cultures, symbolizing renewal and the cycle of nature.

vishu 2026 May this Vishu bring light, prosperity, and endless joy into your life.

Historically, Vishu has also been linked to agrarian practices in Kerala, as it coincides with the harvest season and the start of a new agricultural cycle. Over centuries, the festival has evolved while preserving its core rituals, becoming a cultural celebration that blends mythology, astronomy, and tradition.

Vishu Significance:

The significance of Vishu lies in its powerful symbolism of new beginnings, prosperity, and positive energy for the year ahead. Celebrated at the start of the Malayalam month of Medam, it marks the sun’s transition into Aries, which is considered highly auspicious.

Vishu Sadya: Five delicacies to feast on

The ritual of Vishukkani, viewing a carefully arranged display of auspicious items at dawn is believed to set the tone for abundance and good fortune throughout the year. Vishu also emphasizes gratitude, family bonding, and generosity, as elders give Vishukkaineetam (gifts or money) to younger members. Beyond its rituals, the festival encourages a mindset of hope, renewal, and embracing life’s possibilities with optimism.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 12: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments