Virender Sehwag on raising cricketer sons: ‘You will always be compared to your father’

Virendra Sehwag, in an interview, opened up about how he teaches his sons to deal with the comparisons they will face with their father. Both his sons are cricketers: Aryavir plays Under-19 cricket, while Vedant plays Under-16 cricket.

“Unko bachpan se sikhata hu, ‘Bete, tumko papa ke sath humasha compare kiya jaega. Tumko criticism bhi milega, but tumko criticism se zaya praise milega. Because bahaut log tumhare father ko chahte hain. Jab tum first class kheloge, international kheloge, tab tumhara comparison hoga. Tab zyada criticism milega. Aapko kuch nahi sochna hai. Aapko jo karna hai, jaise karna hai, waise karna‘ (I have been teaching him this since childhood: ‘Son, you will always be compared to your father. You will face criticism, but you will receive more praise than criticism because so many people love your father. When you play first-class cricket and go on to play internationally, the comparisons will begin, and the criticism will be greater. You don’t have to worry about any of that. Just focus on what you have to do and do it your way,)” he told NDTV.

How this comparison affects children

When a child follows a parent into the same field, as Virender Sehwag’s sons have, comparison is almost unavoidable.

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“Even when no one says it aloud, the child gets the feeling that their worth is measured against someone else’s achievements rather than their own effort and individuality,” says Puja Dutta, senior clinical psychologist and lead of The Training Academy, India Autism Center, adding that mentally, this can cut both ways.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Children are inspired by their parents, but constant comparison tends to create pressure.

Dutta says, “Children may fear failure, avoid taking risks, or feel that anything short of their parent’s success is a disappointment. Over time, this can show up as anxiety, low self-esteem, and the pressure to be perfect in everything. All these, eventually, can blur identity, making it hard for a child to tell what they genuinely enjoy from what they feel is expected of them.”

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This is why Sehwag’s approach of talking to his sons about comparison is healthy. Addressing the issue openly reduces overthinking, and children learn that comparison is something to handle together, not something they have to carry alone.

How parents can help their kids

Dutta suggests parents can help by talking about it early and telling children that people will compare them, helping them focus more on the audience than on their worth.

She says, “Parents can listen without rushing to fix, letting children voice frustration or fear about living up to expectations. They can remind them that the children’s journey is unique and that parents grew up in a different time with different opportunities and circumstances.”

“Praising not just the results but also acknowledging effort, curiosity, and progress helps them become more confident. If parents also share their own struggles and failures, children realise that success came with setbacks; it feels more human and less intimidating. Making space for a child’s own interests and pace, and celebrating small, personal milestones, matters too,” she adds.

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Children grow best when they feel seen for who they are, not for how closely they resemble someone else. It is important to help them find their own path, not to measure it against their parents or peers.

Sehwag also teaches his kids the value of money

In another conversation with The Life Savers Show, Sehwag shares that as his sons have started playing cricket, they have earned two to three lakh rupees.

He says, “Now they are realising its importance because when money is spent from their own bank accounts, they are understanding its value. Recently they filled petrol—put ₹7,000 worth of petrol in the car—and now they realised what it means to put ₹7,000 worth of fuel in a car. As long as it was coming out of their father’s pocket, it didn’t make a difference to them.”

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On the work front, the former cricketer is presently the host of Rise and Fall Season 2.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.