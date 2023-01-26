Fashion house Viktor & Rolf stump everyone with bizarre topsy-turvy gowns at Paris Haute Couture Week

The Paris Haute Couture Week is grabbing headlines with dramatic and hyperrealistic looks, with every show leaving fashion lovers stunned. If Schiaparelli’s Spring-Summer show with models strutting down the runway with faux animal heads affixed to their dresses wasn’t enough, Victor & Rolf — a Dutch fashion house helmed by Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren — took it several notches higher as they made fashion look fun with some bizarre topsy-turvy gowns.

Held at the Intercontinental Le Grand hotel in Paris, the Victor & Rolf’s show started out just fine, with models walking the runway wearing a series of stunning tulle dresses in pastel hues. As the show progressed, however, the gowns started to appear in all kinds of bizarre positioning.

While some were worn horizontally or even diagonally, one model’s look became a subject of memes she walked with a dress worn fully upside-down. The voluminous bottom of the gown obscured her face and her legs seemed to emerge from the sweetheart neckline.

Another model had the gown attached to her waist with the bodice emerging from the front and the skirt bottom from the back.

“Today we unveiled our new Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 collection ‘Late Stage Capitalism Waltz’. Floating gowns, evoking an abstract sense of surrealism, are layered on structurally sculpted corsets,” the designers wrote on Instagram.

As expected, fans were left amused by this unconventional collection and called it “crazy” and “absurd”; but all in a good way!

“Victor&Rolf ss23 couture is easily my favourite collection this season because this is crazy and gorgeous,” a user tweeted, with another writing: “Victor & Rolf SS2023 Couture collection, this is so incredible…I’ve never seen this before.”

Are you wearing the dress? Or is the dress wearing you?

“One of the reasons to admire the fashion industry is that you can completely flip everything upside down,” a user wrote on the microblogging site.

This is not the first time Victor & Rolf has pulled off something unconventional and fun. The avant-garde fashion label is known to defy norms and present playful and innovative shows featuring exaggerated narratives.

The head-turning moment during the show wasn’t limited to the runway alone! The audience included Doja Cat who made an unforgettable statement for the show – in a moustache, goatee, and brows, all made from faux eyelashes.

“If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you’ll get,” she wrote prior to the show, referring to the disappointment many fans expressed that she didn’t have lashes during her all-red Schiaparelli appearance.

