Vijay Deverakonda on wife Rashmika Mandanna’s relationship with his mother

Vijay Deverakonda, who got married in February 2026, recently spoke about the bond that his wife and Ranabaali co-actor Rashmika Mandanna share with his mother, Madhavi Deverakonda. “It was very important that my parents accept her. And Rashmika and my mother’s relationship…they love each other. They are like mother and daughter (Rashmika nods with a smile). This is even before marriage. When I saw this, I thought…this is everything; she (Rashmika) loves me like anything…I love her…we are dependent on each other. I can build a future with her. Sab theek and acha laga…and I felt ready to get married and that I want my person always,” Vijay told Shubhankar Mishra on his podcast.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

We have romanticised the idea of two halves becoming one whole for generations. Psychologically, Delnna Rrajesh, a psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, said that the opposite idea is far healthier. “Marriage is not the union of two incomplete people hoping that the other will fill what is missing. At its healthiest, it is the coming together of two whole individuals who have developed a relationship with themselves and can develop a relationship with another person. Wholeness, of course, does not mean perfection. It does not mean entering marriage without insecurities, childhood wounds, fears or unfinished inner work. No human being arrives completely healed. It means having enough of a sense of self to know that another person is not responsible for manufacturing your identity, self-worth or happiness,” expressed Delnna.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

A partner cannot become the parent we needed. They cannot permanently reassure away an insecurity we refuse to examine. They cannot regulate our emotions for us, heal every abandonment wound, or keep proving our worth until we finally believe in it. Love can accompany healing. It cannot outsource it.

A glimpse from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s mehendi (Photo: Vijay Deverekonda/Instagram) A glimpse from Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s mehendi (Photo: Vijay Deverekonda/Instagram)

Genuine affection between a woman and her partner’s mother is beautiful precisely because genuine affection cannot be demanded; the more interesting question is what that relationship tells us about relational capacity. “When we are dating somebody, most of our attention naturally goes towards how they treat us. Marriage eventually requires us to notice something broader: How does this person relate? How do they behave with people they need nothing from? How do they respond to relationships that existed before them? Can they form new bonds without performing for approval? Can they respect somebody else’s family without surrendering their own identity? These are not minor details. They tell us something about a person’s capacity to build and sustain relationships beyond the romantic bubble. But this assessment must travel in both directions,” shared Delnna.

At the same time, the other partner must be able to enter her world too. “Her family matters. Her friendships matter. Her career matters. Her values, routines, ambitions, traditions, and boundaries matter. His family must also be capable of making room for the person she already is rather than expecting her to become somebody else in order to belong,” said Delnna.

Healthy integration cannot work in only one direction.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.