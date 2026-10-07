Vidyut Jammwal sits still for 16 minutes as tears roll down his face: ‘You need to stop’

Actor Vidyut Jammwal is receiving widespread online love for meditating for 16 minutes without blinking, holding his breath, and remaining remarkably still even as tears rolled down his eyes at the Street Fighter trailer launch event. He also had a message to share for the younger generation, urging them to pause and take a breather. “You need to stop. Stay still. It will take you places,” said Jammwal.

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That statement is worth examining, especially at a time when almost every aspect of modern life encourages the opposite. We are taught to move faster, achieve more, consume more information, respond immediately and remain constantly available. “Even our empty moments have almost disappeared. A lift ride, a traffic signal, a waiting room or two quiet minutes before a meeting are quickly occupied by a screen. Yet there is an important distinction we rarely discuss: meditation and stillness are not necessarily the same practice, and each can teach us something different about ourselves,” reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach.