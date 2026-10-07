Vidyut Jammwal sits still for 16 minutes as tears roll down his face: ‘You need to stop’

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Actor Vidyut Jammwal is receiving widespread online love for meditating for 16 minutes without blinking, holding his breath, and remaining remarkably still even as tears rolled down his eyes at the Street Fighter trailer launch event. He also had a message to share for the younger generation, urging them to pause and take a breather. “You need to stop. Stay still. It will take you places,” said Jammwal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
That statement is worth examining, especially at a time when almost every aspect of modern life encourages the opposite. We are taught to move faster, achieve more, consume more information, respond immediately and remain constantly available. “Even our empty moments have almost disappeared. A lift ride, a traffic signal, a waiting room or two quiet minutes before a meeting are quickly occupied by a screen. Yet there is an important distinction we rarely discuss: meditation and stillness are not necessarily the same practice, and each can teach us something different about ourselves,” reflected Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach.
Delnna noted that meditation itself is a vast field, and many traditions include open-eyed, walking and movement-based practices, so it would be inaccurate to define meditation simply as sitting with one’s eyes closed. “It sounds easy until we try it. Within minutes, the body begins issuing instructions. Shift your leg. Move your hand. Look over there. Scratch that itch. Check the time. Pick up the phone. Speak. Do something. The mind joins in: How much longer? What is the point of this? I am bored. I cannot do this. Suddenly, what seemed like an exercise in doing nothing becomes an extraordinary opportunity to observe how continuously we are pulled by sensation, thought, and impulse. Stillness makes restlessness visible,” described Delnna.
To the expert, that is one of its greatest values. “We often assume that because we are constantly moving, the movement is voluntary. Stillness lets us see how much of our behaviour may actually be automatic. A sound occurs, and our attention follows it. Something moves, and our eyes chase it. A notification appears, and the hand reaches for the phone almost before a conscious decision has been made. An uncomfortable thought arises, and we immediately look for distraction. Stillness introduces a tiny but psychologically important possibility: I can notice an impulse without immediately obeying it.”
Meditation can therefore help us observe what is happening within us; stillness can help us discover that not everything happening within us requires an immediate response. “The two practices can meet beautifully, but their emphasis can be different,” expressed Delnna.
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For most people, the experiment can be much simpler.
Sit comfortably for a few minutes. Keep the eyes naturally open and blink normally. Allow the gaze to remain soft. Put the phone away. Minimise unnecessary movement without turning discomfort into punishment. Then observe what happens. “Notice the urge to move, look, check, speak, plan or escape. Instead of judging the impulse, become curious about it,” said Delnna.
Meditation can then be practised separately and intentionally: perhaps closing the eyes, depending on the method, settling attention and allowing yourself to go inward. We do not need to choose between meditation and stillness. We can train both. One can deepen our relationship with our inner world; the other can strengthen our ability to stay steady while the outer world continues around us.
The real test of either practice, however, begins when we leave the meditation room.
A person can sit peacefully for an hour and still become completely reactive during an argument. “We can have profound experiences with our eyes closed and still lose access to that awareness when somebody criticises us, our child refuses to listen, our partner touches an old wound, or anxiety begins constructing frightening possibilities. The deeper question is whether practice gradually changes what happens in those moments.”