Vicky Jain says money sparks fights with Ankita Lokhande, she admits not carrying a purse; expert details why financial knowledge matters

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Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande recently admitted that most of their fights are owing to money matters. “Aadha jhagda isi ke wajah se hota hai. Inhe koi matlab hi nahi hai paison se. She is in her own dream world. (Half of our fights happen due to money matters…because…she lives in her own dream world),” Vicky said in a conversation with Mirchi Plus.
Ankita added, “Main haath mein purse carry nahi karti hoon (I don’t carry a purse). Either Vicky has, or my mother carries. I don’t know how much money I have in my account.”
Vicky mentioned how financial knowledge is important for all. “This is not good. Everyone should know. I don’t know how she is managing it. But very important to know. Financial knowledge is very important,” he said.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.
Taking a cue from this exchange, we asked financial expert Hardeep Singh, founder of Capital Financial Distributors, why being carefree about money may not work in the long term.
Puri mentioned that while he appreciates their trust in each other and Ankita’s carefree attitude toward money, “understanding financials is powerful”.
“In many Indian families, I usually see that one person handles finances, and others just trust and agree. But I strongly believe that true security comes when everyone is financially aware. When a family discusses finances, their goals, likes, dislikes, and perspectives on money and life, life becomes more predictable and sustainable. With fast-changing times, different upbringings, discussing finance jointly or as a family can bring more acceptance, peace and comfort,” Puri told indianexpress.com.
Whether it’s investments, savings, or future planning, financial knowledge is not just about money, it’s about independence and peace of mind.
“With all my experience and what I have seen and learnt from many senior and successful investors, the purpose is peace of mind, the rest are all numbers, the importance of which keeps changing with changing times, needs, and thoughts.”
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If you too want to start understanding finances, try these tips:
*Track and categorise spending: Use a simple app or notebook for 30 days and spot leaks like daily coffee runs.
*Review quarterly: Check your net worth, adjust habits, and celebrate progress to build self-trust.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Individual financial situations vary, and readers are advised to consult a qualified financial planner, advisor, or mental health professional before making financial decisions.