Vicky Jain says money sparks fights with Ankita Lokhande, she admits not carrying a purse; expert details why financial knowledge matters

Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande recently admitted that most of their fights are owing to money matters. “Aadha jhagda isi ke wajah se hota hai. Inhe koi matlab hi nahi hai paison se. She is in her own dream world. (Half of our fights happen due to money matters…because…she lives in her own dream world),” Vicky said in a conversation with Mirchi Plus.

Ankita added, “Main haath mein purse carry nahi karti hoon (I don’t carry a purse). Either Vicky has, or my mother carries. I don’t know how much money I have in my account.”

Vicky mentioned how financial knowledge is important for all. “This is not good. Everyone should know. I don’t know how she is managing it. But very important to know. Financial knowledge is very important,” he said.