New vegetarian, non-veg labels for soaps, shampoos, toothpaste: What they mean for consumers

Are your soaps and shampoos vegetarian or non-vegetarian? As consumers, you will soon be able to identify their origin, with the Centre making colour-coded labelling mandatory on the packaging of such products. The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Consumer Affairs) has notified that a green dot means vegetarian origin, while a red or brown dot means non-vegetarian origin. Notified under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Fourth Amendment Rules, 2026, it applies to soaps, shampoos, toothpastes, cosmetics, and toiletries. But aren’t toiletries vegetarian products? And how does this change impact purchasing decisions when it comes to cosmetics and personal care products? This is what we set out to verify with experts.

According to experts, personal care products containing animal-derived ingredients such as keratin, gelatin, or animal-sourced glycerin must legally carry a red or brown non-vegetarian dot.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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The colour-coded symbol should therefore be viewed as an information tool that enables consumers to make choices based on their personal preferences, while safety and suitability remain separate considerations, said Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist, Gleneagles Hospital Parel. “Many ingredients used in soaps, shampoos and cosmetics can come from plant, mineral, synthetic or animal-derived sources, and consumers may not always be aware of their origin from the ingredient list alone. The new labelling can therefore give consumers additional information and help them make choices based on their personal preferences,” said Dr Shareefa Chause, dermatologist, Dr Shareefa Skin Care Clinic, Mumbai.

Dr Ajay Dodeja, junior consultant, dermatology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, clarified that classifying a personal-care product as non-vegetarian does not necessarily mean that it contains meat. “The classification can arise from the use of animal-derived ingredients such as tallow, lanolin, beeswax, gelatin, collagen or keratin, depending on the formulation. Some of these ingredients have functional roles as moisturisers, emollients, conditioners or texture-enhancing agents. Consumers who prefer to avoid animal-derived ingredients can therefore use the new labelling as an additional reference while checking the ingredient list,” Dr Dodeja told indianexpress.com.

The amendment has been made in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, in rule 6 (Photo: Department of Consumer Affairs) The amendment has been made in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, in rule 6 (Photo: Department of Consumer Affairs)

The distinction between vegetarian and non-vegetarian personal-care products can help consumers make choices that align with their personal, cultural or ethical preferences, but it should not be interpreted as a marker of overall health or product quality, stressed Dr Sundar Krishnan, senior consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals Thane. “Unlike food, where vegetarian or non-vegetarian classification has a direct relationship with what we consume, products such as soaps and shampoos are primarily used externally and are not nutritional products. Consumers should therefore look beyond the colour-coded symbol and pay attention to the ingredients, intended use, quality standards and any known allergies or sensitivities. A vegetarian label does not automatically make a cosmetic healthier, just as a non-vegetarian classification does not mean that a product is harmful,” said Dr Sundar.

From a dermatology perspective, the vegetarian or non-vegetarian classification of a personal-care product does not by itself tell us whether the product is suitable for the skin or hair, asserted Dr Dodeja.

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For people with sensitive skin, allergies or specific scalp conditions, the more important factors remain the formulation, fragrance and preservatives used, individual tolerance and whether the product is appropriate for their skin type.

“Consumers should not equate a green dot with a product being gentler, safer or more natural. What matters more is the complete ingredient profile, the concentration of active ingredients, preservatives, fragrances and other components that may trigger irritation or allergy in susceptible individuals. At the same time, clearer labelling can be useful for consumers who have specific dietary, ethical or personal preferences regarding animal-derived ingredients. For people with sensitive skin, eczema, acne, dandruff or hair concerns, the choice should ultimately be based on the formulation and their individual skin or scalp needs rather than the colour-coded symbol alone,” explained Dr Dodeja.

‘Vegetarian’ has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.