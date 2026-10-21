Weight training, Pilates and 40,000 steps on holiday: Vedika Pinto shares her fitness routine

Actor Vedika Pinto has been part of the entertainment industry for close to a decade, having worked in films like Gumraah, Nishaanchi, and Operation Romeo. But her latest stint, Musafir Cafe, brought unexpected love—and, as she admits, pushed her closer to her “ambitious goal”.

In an email interview with us, the actor talks about her journey, the highs and lows of acting, dealing with her character being called a ‘red flag’, and her love for protein shakes, ghee, and more. Read the edited excerpts below:

Vedika Pinto: Honestly, no. I don’t think any of us anticipated the widespread love and appreciation Musafir Cafe received. I started with a very ambitious goal in mind, and I’m relieved that the show has nudged me a little closer to it.

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Q: While Musafir Cafe brought you back into the limelight, you were also called a “red flag”. How did you navigate these two opposing things at once?

Vedika Pinto: To be honest, nobody called Vedika a red flag; they were calling Sudha one! That bothered me at first because I see a lot of similarities between Sudha and me. But, in a way, she taught me to own who I am, be unapologetic about my ambitions and goals, and embrace the way I want to live my life. She also taught me to separate the character’s perception from my own identity, and not let the whole ‘red flag’ conversation get to me.

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Q: Tell us about your latest fashion campaign and how it aligns with your style mantra.

Vedika Pinto: I absolutely love this campaign. When I first received the mood board, I was so happy to see Bombay as the backdrop. I’m a Bombay girl, and the idea brought back so many nostalgic memories. We talked about having Pallonji’s soda, sitting at iconic old-school cafés, and shooting around Flora Fountain. What better landscape could there be?

The Global Desi clothes also feel very much like me. I love how easy and breezy they are, and how versatile they can be. You can wear them to a festive occasion or dress them down for a casual day out. The possibilities for mixing and matching are endless, without anything feeling too thought-out.

I also think the campaign brings out a little bit of Sudha, which is lovely because people have really taken to her. So, in a way, the campaign brings together a character people love and a style that feels very natural to me.

Q: Five must-haves in your festive wardrobe.

Vedika Pinto: Jhumkas, chandbalis, old-school kohl sticks (the traditional kind, not the pencils), tiny black bindis and juttis.

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Q: What does fashion mean to you?

Vedika Pinto: The more I grow and get to know myself, the more I see fashion as a way of embracing who I am. For me, it’s about expressing yourself in a way that feels effortless and authentic.

I try not to identify too strongly with either the highs or the lows. They’re both part of life, and neither defines who I am, says the actor. (PR handout) I try not to identify too strongly with either the highs or the lows. They’re both part of life, and neither defines who I am, says the actor. (PR handout)

Q: Name one fashion trend you regret following and one you will never stop following.

Vedika Pinto: I remember wearing those tight capris with dresses over them in middle school. Definitely not a look I’m eager to revisit!

One thing I’ll never stop doing is mixing Western and Indian clothing, even in everyday wear. I love the freedom of bringing the two together and making them my own.

Q: What does your daily workout routine entail?

Vedika Pinto: I alternate between lifting weights at the gym and doing Pilates, and I like the balance because they make me feel good in different ways. Weight training helps me build muscle and get stronger, while Pilates gives me a good stretch, builds control and mobility, and leaves me feeling great in my body. I enjoy having both in my routine.

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Q: But half your health happens in the kitchen. So what does your everyday meal plan look like?

Vedika Pinto: I’ve recently discovered protein pancakes, and they’ve become my favourite way to start the day! They satisfy my sweet cravings while helping me get my protein in. I do believe that half your health is made in the kitchen, but so is most of your happiness! So I try to strike a balance between eating well, getting all my nutrients in and making sure my food is delicious. Instagram has been instrumental in helping me discover new recipes, and Soni, my cook at home, has been wonderful about experimenting with them. So, right now, both my health and my heart are happy!

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Q: What is the first thing you do when you wake up? Take us through your morning routine.

Vedika Pinto: Honestly, I don’t have a consistent morning routine yet! I go through phases. Last month, I tried waking up to do breathing exercises and stretches. Before that, I tried not to touch my phone for the first hour of the day, but that’s much harder than it sounds! So I’m still figuring it out.

The one thing that has remained consistent, though, is waking up and cuddling Benji. That’s all the endorphins I need to start my day!

Q: Every profession comes with its share of ups and downs. How do you manage the downs while protecting your mental health?

Vedika Pinto: Having been in the industry for almost nine years, I have had plenty of practice navigating the lows, heartaches, disappointments, and rejections. Of course, there have been wonderful highs, too, but I have had to learn to protect my mental health through the more difficult phases. I’m happy to say that I have spent a lot of time working on myself, and today, I try not to identify too strongly with either the highs or the lows. They’re both part of life, and neither defines who I am. I think that perspective has helped me enjoy the good times without getting too attached to them, and navigate the difficult ones without losing myself in them.

Q: Protein, fibre, carbs, strength training, coffee, ghee, matcha, cardio—where do all these things feature in your wellness routine?

Vedika Pinto: Protein is a priority; I love my fibre, especially from foods like kale, and I will never say no to rice! Strength training is important to me because I want to get stronger. Coffee shows up when I need a little help waking up, and ghee? I love, love, love ghee. I’m a big fan.

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I’m not quite a matcha girlie yet, so that one’s still a work in progress. And cardio is probably where I could do better. I’m a little lazy about it in my everyday life, but put me on holiday, and you’ll find me happily walking 40,000 steps a day! So perhaps I just need to be on holiday more often.