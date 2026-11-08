Varun Dhawan, in an episode of Koffee with Karan, opened up about how his mornings have changed since becoming a father and how much he enjoys it.

“My mornings are very different now. Earlier, I used to have a lot of time to myself in the morning, but now when I get up, my two-year-old is running, jumping, and trying to slide in the wrong way. So Natasha and I are almost like fielders. But it’s fun. Just seeing the joy and the pureness in a child just brings a lot of joy to your heart.”

Why watching your child do the simplest things can feel like therapy for parents

Most parents spend their days constantly planning, juggling deadlines, grocery lists, and a dozen quiet worries about the future. Then, somewhere in the middle of it, they find themselves watching their child carefully peeling a fruit or lining up toy cars, and for a few minutes the noise in their head settles down.