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Varun Dhawan, in an episode of Koffee with Karan, opened up about how his mornings have changed since becoming a father and how much he enjoys it.
“My mornings are very different now. Earlier, I used to have a lot of time to myself in the morning, but now when I get up, my two-year-old is running, jumping, and trying to slide in the wrong way. So Natasha and I are almost like fielders. But it’s fun. Just seeing the joy and the pureness in a child just brings a lot of joy to your heart.”
Why watching your child do the simplest things can feel like therapy for parents
Most parents spend their days constantly planning, juggling deadlines, grocery lists, and a dozen quiet worries about the future. Then, somewhere in the middle of it, they find themselves watching their child carefully peeling a fruit or lining up toy cars, and for a few minutes the noise in their head settles down.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain a`nd/or the experts we spoke to.
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Dr Chandni Tugnait, MD (A.M.) Psychotherapist, Life Alchemist, Coach & Healer, Founder & Director, Gateway of Healing, says, “That shift is not accidental, and it explains how adults have maybe lost the inner child within them along the way and how children help them find it again.”
She tells us why these everyday moments end up healing parents more than they realise:
- Their slow pace calms parents down: Most grown-ups are mentally a few hours ahead of wherever they actually are, already thinking about the next meeting or what to cook for dinner. Then their child spends five whole minutes trying to tie one shoelace or squats on the balcony to follow an ant, and somewhere in waiting for them the parent’s own mind starts to slow down too, often without them even noticing.
- Their focus resets a busy mind: Children give their entire attention to whatever is in front of them, whether it is stacking blocks or pouring water from one cup into another. For parents who spend their days switching between calls, chores, and screens, simply watching that kind of absorption can reset an overstretched mind.
- Their small wins feel like ours: Watching a little one finally get every button right on a school shirt gives parents a kind of pride that’s hard to explain. At work, effort often goes unnoticed, and targets keep changing, so seeing such clear, visible progress at home feels oddly comforting.
- Their curiosity brings back lost wonder: When a child asks why the moon keeps following the car, or sits staring at raindrops sliding down the window, parents are pulled into noticing things they stopped noticing years ago. Seeing ordinary life through those eyes takes the edge off the tiredness that adulthood brings, and even a regular evening starts feeling a little less routine.
- Just watching removes the pressure: Most parenting involves correcting, guiding, and solving, which can be exhausting over time. Watching a child play without stepping in lets parents be there without a task attached, and that rare permission to do nothing is often where the real emotional relief begins.
However, Dr Tugnait also mentions that none of it means parents should turn every moment into a mindfulness exercise or feel guilty about being distracted on busy days.
“The idea is much simpler, because children, without ever meaning to, offer adults a daily invitation to slow down, pay attention, and feel something uncomplicated. Parents who accept even a few of those invitations often find their own emotional well-being improving alongside their child’s growth, and sometimes the most effective therapy is already sitting on the living room floor,” she adds.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain a`nd/or the experts we spoke to.