Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on choosing not to have children: ‘A good parenting decision’

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, 41, who married Mumbai-based businessman and gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in 2024, opened up about not having children and why it’s a “good parenting decision in itself”. “I personally said I am not interested in having children…it is not that I can’t have…I don’t want to have children…there is a very clear choice that I don’t want. My husband also doesn’t want to,” the Vikram Vedha actor told video jockey Bharanee Suresh on Behindwoods TV.

She continued, “We already have a daughter from his previous marriage. I will always look at her like that. We already have two puppies, whom I look at as my children. I don’t want to have it is my personal choice, and we both have that thinking. Not having children is a decision because of responsibilities galore. If you are not ready for it, don’t have…and I think that’s a very good parenting decision in itself.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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How does choosing not to have children make a case for responsible parenting?

As a psychotherapist, Delnna Rrajesh, a relationship breakthrough coach, said that it opens a conversation we need to have without turning it into a debate between parents and people who are child-free by choice. “For generations, particularly for women, parenthood has often been treated less as a decision and more as the inevitable next stage of adulthood: education, career, marriage, children. The question was frequently when rather than whether. But bringing another human being into the world is perhaps one of the few decisions that deserves more conscious examination, not less. A child needs much more than parents who can financially provide. Parenting requires time, emotional availability, patience, consistency, lifestyle adjustments and the willingness to repeatedly place another person’s developmental needs alongside one’s own. It changes careers, relationships, finances, sleep, freedom, identity and everyday priorities,” reflected Delnna.

Not wanting to have children is also responsible parenting (Photo: Freepik) Not wanting to have children is also responsible parenting (Photo: Freepik)

This does not make parenthood a burden. “For people who genuinely desire it, raising a child can be one of life’s most meaningful experiences. But something can be deeply meaningful and still not be the right life choice for everyone. That distinction matters,” Delnna told indianexpress.com.

There is also an important psychological difference between “I don’t want children” and “I would be a bad parent.” “A person does not need to construct a deficit, trauma or justification around their decision for it to become legitimate. Not wanting parenthood can itself be sufficient information about the life they consciously wish to build,” emphasised Delnna.

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Equally, choosing children should not happen merely because “everyone eventually does”, because parents want grandchildren, because friends are having babies, because a marriage has reached a certain number of years, or because a woman fears she may later regret not becoming a mother.

“A child should not be brought into the world primarily to resolve social pressure. Because wanting a baby and wanting to parent are not the same thing. Babies grow into toddlers who test boundaries, children who need enormous consistency and teenagers who require patience, emotional regulation and increasing autonomy. Parenting is not the photograph of the newborn. It is the thousands of ordinary days that follow.

Conscious parenting therefore begins, paradoxically, before conception.”

Parenthood is a profound form of nurturing, but it is not the only expression of a meaningful or caring life, emphasised Delnna.

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“Nor should we swing to the opposite extreme and portray choosing children as less evolved than remaining child-free. There is no psychologically superior choice. There is only a more or less conscious one. Some people deeply want parenthood. Some deeply do not. Some remain uncertain. Some discover the desire later. Some experience infertility or circumstances in which the choice is taken from them entirely. Each deserves sensitivity rather than assumption,” said Delnna.

Perhaps the real shift society needs is from asking adults, particularly women, “When are you having children?” to recognising that this is an intensely personal decision that does not require public explanation. “The most responsible parenting decision is not automatically to have children. Nor is it automatically not to. It is to understand the magnitude of raising another human being and make that decision as consciously as possible.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.