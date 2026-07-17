Vanilla Era theory: Why people are embracing minimalism over maximalism

For years, social media feeds have celebrated bold colours, maximalist interiors, elaborate outfits and carefully curated aesthetics that encourage people to constantly reinvent their personal style. But a contrasting trend appears to be gaining attention, with many embracing simpler wardrobes, uncluttered spaces and understated design instead. This growing preference has been described by Elle India as the ‘Vanilla Era’ theory, which reflects a broader shift in how people approach fashion, lifestyle and even decision-making.

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According to the theory, the Vanilla Era describes a cultural, fashion, and lifestyle shift in which people are increasingly rejecting chaotic maximalism, such as heavily curated, loud aesthetics, in favour of minimalism, restraint, and neutral colour palettes. It is said to be driven by aesthetic burnout, the ‘quiet luxury’ movement and the desire to escape decision fatigue and social media overstimulation.