Vanilla Era theory: Why people are embracing minimalism over maximalism

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For years, social media feeds have celebrated bold colours, maximalist interiors, elaborate outfits and carefully curated aesthetics that encourage people to constantly reinvent their personal style. But a contrasting trend appears to be gaining attention, with many embracing simpler wardrobes, uncluttered spaces and understated design instead. This growing preference has been described by Elle India as the ‘Vanilla Era’ theory, which reflects a broader shift in how people approach fashion, lifestyle and even decision-making.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
According to the theory, the Vanilla Era describes a cultural, fashion, and lifestyle shift in which people are increasingly rejecting chaotic maximalism, such as heavily curated, loud aesthetics, in favour of minimalism, restraint, and neutral colour palettes. It is said to be driven by aesthetic burnout, the ‘quiet luxury’ movement and the desire to escape decision fatigue and social media overstimulation.
But is this simply another passing aesthetic trend, or does it reflect deeper psychological and cultural shifts? We asked an expert to explain.
Counselling psychologist Athul Raj tells indianexpress.com, “The popularity of the Vanilla Era says more about how people are feeling than about what they are buying. Increasingly, people describe feeling mentally tired rather than physically exhausted. They are navigating constant notifications, endless choices and an uninterrupted stream of information. It is not surprising that quieter spaces and simpler routines feel comforting. The attraction is not really the colour palette or the decor. It is the hope that life itself might feel a little less overwhelming.”
Social media, however, has a way of turning genuine psychological needs into trends. “Wanting a quieter life is genuine. Feeling the need to make that quiet life look a certain way is where social media often steps in. Simplicity can support mental health, but it loses its purpose when it becomes another benchmark people feel they have to meet,” shares Raj.
The spaces we spend time in quietly influence how we think, feel and respond to stress. An organised environment and fewer unnecessary choices can make daily life feel more manageable by reducing distractions and creating a greater sense of control. These are meaningful changes, particularly during stressful periods.
“At the same time, we should not confuse an aesthetic with emotional health. A calm-looking home cannot compensate for chronic stress, emotional struggles or a lack of support. Simplicity is helpful when it reflects personal needs and makes everyday life easier. It loses its value when it becomes another standard people feel pressured to achieve. Real wellbeing comes from living in a way that feels sustainable, not just visually appealing,” concludes Raj.