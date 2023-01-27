Valentino slammed after supermodel Kristen McMenamy falls down on the runway

The Paris Haute Couture Week 2023, which concluded on Thursday, will remain etched in the memories of fashion lovers for a long time as the fashion extravaganza was marked by a series of unforgettable and momentous moments. From Schiaparelli’s divisive animal head ensembles and Viktor & Rolf’s bizarre top-turvy gown positionings to Doja Cat’s unmissable appearance, this fashion week has surely been an eventful one. However, an unfortunate incident also took place during Valentino’s spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris.

Supermodel Kristen McMenamy, who was one of the models for the show, took a tumble on the Valentino runway. In a video going viral on social media, the veteran model struggles to walk in the sky-high stilettos before falling down on her knees. Visibly frustrated with the situation, she takes off her heels and gets back on her feet to complete the walk.

Soon after the video emerged, netizens slammed the luxury fashion house for putting their models in ill-fitting shoes and showcasing footwear that is not comfortable to walk in.

“This video makes me never want to buy Valentino shoes,” a user tweeted.

it's ridiculous valentino has put models in shoes that's don't fit causing them to fall 2 seasons in a row now.

Another wrote, “It’s like every season Valentino has an issue with their heels?”

i just know kristen mcmenamy was mad as hell at the valentino backstage tonight

“You people need to have a serious talk with whoever is in charge of the shoe samples over there, two shows in a row now of models wobbling because of the shoes!” a user wrote on Instagram.

Following the incident, Valentino released a statement saying, “Maison Valentino cares about the safety and wellbeing of the talented men and women hired to walk in the runway shows. Models were able to practice in the shoes and offered alternate shoe choices to ensure their comfort for the show.”

The model, too, wrote on Instagram, “Thank you PP and House of Valentino!!!! I fvcked up.” To this, Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli replied, “My friend , falling down is something that happens to people who are aiming to live every single moment with intensity, like you and me. No need to blame yourself at all, our friendship won’t be touched by that. ❤️pp”

This, however, isn’t the first time the brand has come under the scanner for making models wear ill-fitting and uncomfortable shows. During Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show last year, several models were seen tripping, falling, and struggling to walk in their shows. While some called it a planned PR stunt, others blamed the brand for the shoes.

Clarifying the same, a Valentino spokesperson was quoted as saying by Highsnobiety, “The Unboxing Valentino show was comprised of a mix of professional models and street casting. After the rehearsal, talents were asked if they were comfortable in their shoes, and were offered alternative shoe options. Additionally, transparent safety straps were added to shoes for more stability.”

“While some talents opted to walk in shoes that were difficult, we are pleased that they felt empowered to remove their shoes and finish the show. Valentino respects our talents and puts their safety first. This was absolutely not a PR strategy.”

