Valentine’s Week Calendar 2026: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, Full Valentine Week List 2026

Valentine's Week Calendar 2026: It is celebrated through Valentine's Week, beginning with Rose Day, then Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, and ending with Valentine's Day.

By: Lifestyle Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 2, 2026 09:00 AM IST
Valentine's Week Calendar 2026Valentine's Week Calendar 2026: People around the world celebrate love and togetherness in honour of Saint Valentines.
 Full Valentine’s Week List 2026: February, also known as the month of love, is a highly anticipated period for lovers and romantics worldwide.

Valentine’s Day celebrations kick off with Valentine’s Week, which honours various aspects of love and relationships.

The week consists of several days; couples exchange presents and vows, and some even get together after years of knowing each other, demonstrating the bond between friends, family, and romantic partners.

This day celebrates love through Valentine’s Week, beginning with Rose Day, then Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, and ending with Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Week Calendar 2026: Date and day-wise calendar

People around the world celebrate love and togetherness in honour of Saint Valentine, from February 7 to February 14.

This week serves as a reminder to cherish our relationships and express our feelings for those we hold dear.

Each day presents a unique opportunity to share affection and strengthen the connections that enrich our lives.

Mark your calendars and prepare to confess your feelings to your special someone.
Valentine’s Week Observance Date Day of the Week
Rose Day February 7, 2026 Saturday
Propose Day February 8, 2026 Sunday
Chocolate Day February 9, 2026 Monday
Teddy Day February 10, 2026 Tuesday
Promise Day February 11, 2026 Wednesday
Hug Day February 12, 2026 Thursday
Kiss Day February 13, 2026 Friday
Valentine’s Day February 14, 2026 Saturday

