Valentine’s Week Calendar 2026: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, Full Valentine Week List 2026

Full Valentine’s Week List 2026: February, also known as the month of love, is a highly anticipated period for lovers and romantics worldwide.

Valentine’s Day celebrations kick off with Valentine’s Week, which honours various aspects of love and relationships.

The week consists of several days; couples exchange presents and vows, and some even get together after years of knowing each other, demonstrating the bond between friends, family, and romantic partners.

This day celebrates love through Valentine’s Week, beginning with Rose Day, then Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, and ending with Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Week Calendar 2026: Date and day-wise calendar

People around the world celebrate love and togetherness in honour of Saint Valentine, from February 7 to February 14.