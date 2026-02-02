Valentine’s Week Calendar 2026: From Rose Day to Kiss Day, Full Valentine Week List 2026

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Full Valentine’s Week List 2026: February, also known as the month of love, is a highly anticipated period for lovers and romantics worldwide.
Valentine’s Day celebrations kick off with Valentine’s Week, which honours various aspects of love and relationships.
The week consists of several days; couples exchange presents and vows, and some even get together after years of knowing each other, demonstrating the bond between friends, family, and romantic partners.
This day celebrates love through Valentine’s Week, beginning with Rose Day, then Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, and ending with Valentine’s Day.
People around the world celebrate love and togetherness in honour of Saint Valentine, from February 7 to February 14.
This week serves as a reminder to cherish our relationships and express our feelings for those we hold dear.
Each day presents a unique opportunity to share affection and strengthen the connections that enrich our lives.
|Valentine’s Week Observance
|Date
|Day of the Week
|Rose Day
|February 7, 2026
|Saturday
|Propose Day
|February 8, 2026
|Sunday
|Chocolate Day
|February 9, 2026
|Monday
|Teddy Day
|February 10, 2026
|Tuesday
|Promise Day
|February 11, 2026
|Wednesday
|Hug Day
|February 12, 2026
|Thursday
|Kiss Day
|February 13, 2026
|Friday
|Valentine’s Day
|February 14, 2026
|Saturday
