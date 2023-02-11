scorecardresearch
Saturday, Feb 11, 2023
Having FOMO this Valentine’s Day? Fun activities that singles can enjoy

There are numerous fun activities that single people can indulge in this Valentine's Day.

Valentine's Day celebration singlesSingle people, here's how to enjoy Valentine's Day. (Image source: Pixabay)

Who says you need to have a significant other to enjoy Valentine’s Day? Are you experiencing the fear of missing out as all your friends who have a partner are making V-Day plans? We are here to tell you that the most important form of love is self-love. It is only when you truly love yourself that you can love others. So, if you are single, worry not – we share with you amazing ways to have a superb Valentine’s Day.

Plan a date with friends

Plan a romantic date with all your single friends – and trust us you will have the best time of your life. Choose a quaint venue with candle lights, floral arrangements, and of course, scrumptious food. You guys can enjoy amazing conversation and take great photos as well.

date night with friends Enjoy a fun date night with friends. (Image source: Pixabay)

Have a spa day

How you look can have a great impact on how you feel. Go get a facial, mani-pedi session or a hair-cut that you have been wanting to get for a long time. You will instantly feel better.

spa Go for a facial or a spa this Valentine’s Day. (Image source: Pixabay)

Do a movie marathon

There is nothing more lovely than watching your favourite movie all over again and experiencing warm emotions and nostalgia. You really don’t need someone to enjoy your favourite film, but if you like, you can watch it with a sibling or a friend as well.

movie watching Watch your favourite fims this V-Day. (Image source: Pexels)

Go for a fun activity

You can use V-Day to pamper yourself by going for a fun activity that you have been wanting to do for a long time. It could be going for a dance class or a pottery class or going to a gaming zone – the possibilities are endless. You can visit that dog cafe you have been wanting to for a long time and spend V-Day with furry friends. Plus, these activities will help you release happy hormones.

dance class Enjoy endorphins release by going to a dance class. (Image source: Pexels)

Volunteer

You can choose to volunteer and spend the V-day at an orphanage or an old age home. By volunteering, you will not only gain perspective but will also feel more fulfilled and happy. Plus, you can also make some deep, meaningful connections at these places.

old age home Volunteer at an old age home, build connections, get a perspective. (Image source: Pixabay)
Beautify/re-do your space

This V-Day, add some beauty to your personal space by cleaning up your wardrobe and room. Buy yourself some flowers and candles and decorate your space. You can later take a nice long bath, followed by ordering in your favourite food accompanied by watching your favourite sitcom. Doesn’t it sound extremely relaxing and wholesome?

candles and flowers Clean up and beautify your room. (Image source: Pixabay)

