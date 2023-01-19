Should body moisturisers be used on the face?

We can’t stress the importance of moisturising your face and body regularly, especially during the winter season when the dry weather strips the natural hydration of the skin. However, it’s equally important to choose the right kind of skin care products to moisturise and hydrate your skin. But, often, many people wonder if they can use the same lotion for the entire body, including the face.

Opening up about the same, Dr Aanchal Panth, a dermatologist, wrote on Instagram: “Technically, yes it can be used. If you have dry skin, you can use body moisturiser on your face.” But…she added that body lotions are thicker, greasier, and may feel oily on the skin. “So, if you have oily skin, it is better to use a lightweight gel-based moisturiser on your face,” Dr Panth said.

Another important thing to take note of is that body lotions may have fragrance. She explained, “It is fine to use fragranced products on the body. They will smell better and make you feel fresher. But, you want to avoid using heavily-fragranced products on your face. If you want to use the same moisturiser on your face and body, then choose a non-fragranced one.”

Adding, Dr Chandni Jain Gupta, Dermatology, Venereology and Cosmetology, Elantis Healthcare, New Delhi shared the many ways the skin on the face is different from that on the rest of the body. “The skin on the face is much thinner and more delicate. The skin on the eyelids is among the thinnest, most delicate skin on your whole body, next to the skin in your groin. The facial skin also has smaller pores that contain a higher concentration of skin oil glands, making it more prone to acne. Meanwhile, skin on your back and feet is often very thick,” she said.

As such, facial and body skincare products tend to reflect these differences. “Products made for the body are generally stronger in terms of moisturising or exfoliating the body. In other words, they could be too tough or aggressive for the sensitive skin on your face. Facial creams, on the other hand, are specially designed to protect this delicate skin,” Dr Gupta added.

She further explained that many facial skincare products have a more specific purpose, such as treating acne or reducing the appearance of redness or discolouration, dark spots, or wrinkles. “Facial skin also spends a lot more time exposed to the elements, like heat, cold, or the sun’s UV rays. Consequently, many facial products have a dual purpose: they help protect facial skin from potential damage while also working to improve any skin concerns you might have,” the expert said.

Finally, it’s essential to note that face and body care products contain different ingredients. “Body lotions usually contain moisturizing ingredients, like butter or oils, to lock in moisture. However, these heavier ingredients can worsen skin concerns like acne.”

Conclusively, she suggested avoiding using body lotion on your face, adding that using facial cream on your body is probably just fine.

