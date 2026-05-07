‘Now I feel very lonely’: Usha Mangeshkar on the heavy silence at home after losing sisters Lata and Asha; an expert on coping with such a loss

Singer Usha Mangeshkar has opened up about the quiet, deeply personal grief that follows the loss of close family members. After losing her elder sisters, including legendary voices like Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, she spoke about how life at home has changed, with moments of silence now carrying a heavier emotional weight.

In an interview with ANI, she described the loss as not just personal, but something that resonated widely. “My elder sister has passed away. I have lost my two elder sisters in the past eight years. It is a very big shock for me and also for the entire country as they lost a big singer,” Usha said. Her words reflect how grief can exist on multiple levels—both private and collective.

She also shared how memories have become intertwined with a sense of absence. “I have a lot of memories. We have been together since childhood. Now I feel very lonely and sad at home.” Despite this, she made the effort to step out and attend the 18th Newsmakers Awards 2026 in Mumbai, suggesting that even small changes in routine can help cope with loss.

Her experience highlights a reality many people face after losing loved ones: adjusting to a new normal where familiar spaces feel different, and emotional waves can come unexpectedly.

But why does grief often feel more intense in familiar environments like home?

Sonal Khangarot, licensed rehabilitation counsellor and psychotherapist, The Answer Room, tells indianexpress.com, “Grief often intensifies in familiar environments because home is not just a physical space — it’s an emotional archive. The brain encodes memories contextually, so everyday objects, routines, and even silence can act as powerful triggers. When someone you shared daily life with is no longer present, the absence is repeatedly highlighted in these micro-moments—an empty chair, a quiet meal, an unspoken conversation.”

From a psychological lens, she notes that this is linked to attachment systems; the home once symbolised safety and connection, and its disruption can feel deeply unsettling. There’s also a loss of shared meaning—spaces that once felt alive now feel altered, almost foreign. Grief, in this sense, isn’t just about missing the person, but renegotiating your relationship with the environment itself.

How can individuals cope with feelings of loneliness and emotional heaviness after the loss of close family members?

Coping with loneliness and emotional heaviness after losing close family members requires both emotional processing and gentle rebuilding of connection. Khangarot says that grief can make the world feel quieter and heavier, so the first step is allowing those feelings without rushing to “fix” them. Suppressing grief often deepens isolation. Creating small, consistent routines can help restore a sense of stability—simple acts like morning tea, a walk, or journaling anchor the day.

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The expert adds, “Equally important is reaching outward, even when it feels difficult. Staying connected to trusted friends, support groups, or a therapist can reduce the intensity of loneliness by offering shared emotional space.”

Can small steps like stepping out or changing routines genuinely help in processing grief?

“Yes, small steps can genuinely support grief processing—but only when they are paced with compassion, not pressure,” says Khangarot. Grief often narrows a person’s world, so gently stepping out or making minor shifts in routine can reintroduce a sense of movement and possibility. Psychologically, these micro-changes signal safety to the nervous system and help reduce the intensity of emotional stagnation.

The key is to keep it manageable. Instead of drastic changes, start with something simple—sitting outside for a few minutes, taking a short walk, or altering one part of the day. “Think of it as expanding your window of tolerance, not forcing yourself to ‘move on.’ It’s also important to balance action with rest; some days will feel heavier than others,” concludes Khangarot.