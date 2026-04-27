Urvashi Dholakia opens up about breakup with Anuj Sachdeva: ‘We met at a time when…’; how timing of relationships can make a difference

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After opening up about her relationship with her father and her parenting style, Urvashi Dholakia has now spoken about the time she met her ex-boyfriend, actor Anuj Sachdeva, with whom she eventually parted ways.
“Everyone knows about my past. But I have always been a private person. I respect the other person’s privacy, too. But I think Anuj and I met at a time when I, again, found myself in a very vulnerable state. It was at the time when I was on the brink of losing my father. We met at that time,” Dholakia told podcaster Siddharth Kannan.
She blamed “timing” for their unsuccessful relationship. “When I go back in my head now, I suppose that relationship’s timing was wrong. Because I was in a vulnerable state. I was in a very weird place in my life.”
Taking a leaf out of her diary, let’s understand how timing makes all the difference.
Relationship timing isn’t just about meeting someone at the right age or in the right place. “It’s about emotional readiness, mental space, and life circumstances lining up,” said Dr Chandni Tugnait, psychotherapist and founder of Gateway of Healing.
Some points as to what timing teaches us in relationships
Readiness matters more than intention: A person may truly want a relationship but still carry emotional baggage or unresolved fears. If they are not ready to receive or offer love fully, no matter how strong the intention, the relationship will feel one-sided, said Dr Tugnait.
Growth needs to align: When one partner is focused on personal healing or self-discovery while the other is ready to build a future together, the imbalance creates tension. According to Dr Tugnait, the pace of growth should be in sync, or both will feel misunderstood.
Respect where each person is emotionally: Everyone evolves in their own time. “If one person pushes for answers or commitment while the other is still figuring things out, it creates pressure. Patience and space allow clarity to emerge naturally,” said Dr Tugnait.
Even the right person can come at the wrong time: Sometimes, everything feels right, except for the moment. “Life circumstances, priorities, or emotional wounds might prevent a relationship from working, even when the bond feels genuine,” said Dr Tugnait.
Timing is silent but powerful. It shapes how relationships form, grow, or drift. “Urvashi and Anuj’s story is a reminder that love can be real, but still not enough when the timing isn’t right. Love alone cannot hold two people together if they are not ready to meet each other fully. What often feels like heartbreak is a mismatch in life’s rhythm. When held at the right time, the right connection requires less effort and more ease. Accepting this can bring peace,” said Dr Tugnait.