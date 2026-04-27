Urvashi Dholakia opens up about breakup with Anuj Sachdeva: ‘We met at a time when…’; how timing of relationships can make a difference

After opening up about her relationship with her father and her parenting style, Urvashi Dholakia has now spoken about the time she met her ex-boyfriend, actor Anuj Sachdeva, with whom she eventually parted ways.

“Everyone knows about my past. But I have always been a private person. I respect the other person’s privacy, too. But I think Anuj and I met at a time when I, again, found myself in a very vulnerable state. It was at the time when I was on the brink of losing my father. We met at that time,” Dholakia told podcaster Siddharth Kannan.

She blamed “timing” for their unsuccessful relationship. “When I go back in my head now, I suppose that relationship’s timing was wrong. Because I was in a vulnerable state. I was in a very weird place in my life.”