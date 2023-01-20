Seven dogs to compete for the title of ‘UK’s ugliest dog’

For dog lovers, all pooches are equally cute and adorable. But to others, some may be cuter than others. However, ‘every pet, no matter how ugly, deserves to feel special’. Believing in the same, a photography company Parrot Print is organising a national contest to find ‘UK’s ugliest dog’.

For the competition, seven dogs are battling against each other after being shortlisted from hundreds of applicants for being “offensive to look at”. With this event, the photography company wants to celebrate pets who are not visually appealing because “every dog is beautiful in the eyes of their owners”.

The winner of ‘UK’s ugliest dog’ contest will win a makeover and a before-and-after photo shoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ugly dogs (@pupies98)

Matt Duhan, the founder of Parrot Print, was quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk, “We received hundreds of entries and these seven were the ones who made our eyes hurt when we looked at them. There really are some ugly mutts out there in the UK and we hope our contest will celebrate the best of them.”

“We were clear from the outset that no pretty pets need to apply and these seven certainly could not be described as good looking in any way, shape or form. Now our judges have the tough task of choosing exactly which of these mutts is the most offensive to look at. We will select one of these pets for the coveted title of Britain’s ugliest dog and they will win a makeover and photo session,” he added.

The seven finalists are:

*Marnie, a French bulldog from Wiltshire

*Winston George, a British Bulldog from the West Midlands

*Peggy, a Pug Chinese crested mix from East Yorkshire

*Jazz, a brusston from North Wales

*Bella, a pug from Sheffield

*Roger, a pug toy poodle cross from West Yorkshire

*Milo, a blue French bulldog from Kent

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!