Saturday, June 27, 2020
After Unilever, L’Oreal to drop words such as ‘whitening’ from skin products

Unilever and L'Oreal are two big players in the global market for skin whitening creams used in many Asian, African and Caribbean countries where fair skin is often considered desirable.

By: Reuters | London | Updated: June 27, 2020 9:50:06 am
fair and lovely, fair and lovely new name, loreal skin products, loreal to remove fair from products, loreal to rename skin products, skin lightening products L’Oreal’s products include Garnier Skin Naturals White Complete Multi Action Fairness Cream. (Reuters)

L’Oreal, the world’s biggest cosmetics company, will remove words referencing “white”, “fair” and “light” from its skin-evening products, a spokeswoman said on Friday, a day after Unilever made a similar announcement in the face of growing social media criticism.

Unilever, in particular, came under fire for its “Fair & Lovely” brand at a time of worldwide focus on racial injustice following weeks of protests sparked by the May death of George Floyd, a Black man, in police custody in the United States.

L’Oreal’s products include Garnier Skin Naturals White Complete Multi Action Fairness Cream.

Johnson & Johnson went a step further, saying it would stop selling skin whitening creams sold in Asia and the Middle East under its Neutrogena and Clean & Clear brand.

