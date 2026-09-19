Two pictures, eight differences, 60 seconds: Let the game begin

Welcome back to our final instalment of the spot-the-difference series. If you are new here, all you need is 60 seconds and a sharp eye. If you are a regular, we have a blast waiting for you!

So give your doomscrolling a break and get ready for that childlike excitement to come back.

This week, the puzzle is set in a Pinterest-coded European balcony, ready to test your wits. To make it more challenging, we have hidden eight subtle differences between the two photos.

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Take a close look at the two images below. They may appear almost identical at first glance, but don’t let that fool you. Some differences are easy to spot, while others require you to slow down and notice the finer details.

You have 60 seconds. Ready? Don’t scroll down too quickly — give yourself a minute to find all eight.

3… 2….1.. Go!

AI-generated puzzle AI-generated puzzle

Did you get a little pumped up, agitated, or frustrated when you couldn’t find that last difference? Or did you feel helpless as the timer kept ticking and you were so close yet so far from winning?

Well, spot-the-difference puzzles can bring out that side of a person sometimes! So, don’t worry; you aren’t alone in being impatient in the stride.

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When a difference doesn’t immediately reveal itself, it tests another skill: your ability to persist.

Prerna Pant, Psychologist, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, Delhi, explains, “Another benefit is that solving a puzzle requires patience and persistence. Sometimes the difference is immediately visible, while at other times a person may spend several minutes looking without success. This can create mild frustration, but it also encourages the person to change their approach, look again and keep trying. Finding the answer can then provide a small sense of achievement.”

So, if you didn’t manage to find all eight within 60 seconds, don’t worry. The point isn’t just how quickly you spot them—it’s also about whether you keep looking when the answer doesn’t immediately jump out at you.

So, how many did you find?

Find the solutions on our official Instagram handle. Stay tuned for the announcement of our next spot-the-difference spree. Till then, keep playing :)