Twinkle Khanna’s jute trick for empty walls is easy, affordable and stylish

Bare walls can make a room feel unfinished, but Twinkle Khanna has a simple fix that does not involve repainting. In an episode of ‘Spacelift’ by Tweak India, Twinkle shared an easy DIY jute wall-decor hack that adds texture and personality to empty spaces.

You can turn jute fabric, embroidery rings, and dried flowers into breezy wall hangings.

“When repainting is not an option, you can try a little jhooth (lie) or, well, in our case, jute,” Twinkle joked as she introduced the hack.

DIY is as easy as it sounds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tweak India (@tweakindia)

Twinkle said all you need are dried flowers, jute fabric, and embroidery rings from a local craft store. “Cut the fabric just a little bit wider than the ring,” she explained in the video.

She said you can place the two ring pieces together over the fabric. “You don’t have to worry about being very neat,” the actor added.

Twinkle suggested making five or six of these and arranging them on your wall for a fuller look.

Her one styling tip? “Avoid straight lines because that’ll look awkward,” she said, adding in her signature humour, “Who wants decor that looks like their PT teacher is screaming, Attention!”

Is jute wall décor trending again?

As more homeowners lean toward handcrafted décor, jute is making a comeback in modern homes for its texture, warmth, and eco-friendly appeal.

Story continues below this ad

Imran Khan, concept designer and gold leafing artist at The Gold Leafing Studio, said it indeed is in.

“Jute DIY wall hangings are definitely having a comeback moment,” he tells indianexpress.com.

According to him, jute pieces bring an earthy, artisanal feel and pair especially well with natural materials like wood, stone, and linen. They can work across modern, bohemian, and rustic interiors — whether as balcony décor, a corner accent, or even around a statement light piece.

His advice? Focus less on trends and more on craftsmanship. “Trends come and go, but well-crafted pieces with quality workmanship always remain relevant,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

So if you have a blank wall staring back at you, Twinkle’s breezy jute trick might just be the easiest way to give it some personality. No paintbrush needed.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.