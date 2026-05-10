Twinkle Khanna’s favourite place to work has a big rattan jhoola, lots of greenery, and a sea view

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Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna has just revealed her favourite place to work, and the internet can’t get enough of it! Many are calling it “goals” and even a “dreamy” workstation.
Interestingly, Mrs Funnybones’s workplace of choice isn’t some fancy cafe, beach or lounge, but her very own balcony. “This is my favourite place to work, unwind, watch my dog watch the world, listen to music, chat with my family, and most importantly, daydream,” she wrote.
And honestly, it’s easy to see why.
The spacious balcony features a large swinging bed, cosy seating corners, soft natural lighting, plenty of greenery, and a stunning sea view that instantly gives calm, vacation-like energy. The space appears designed not just for work, but also for slowing down, relaxing, and spending quiet moments with family.
“I’d give up my bedroom, but never my balcony,” Twinkle Khanna added in her Instagram caption.
A round rattan patio swinging bed stood out the most, where Khanna was just seen lazing in the video. Made from eco-friendly materials acquired from 600 species of climbing palms, rattan furniture is becoming increasingly popular among sustainability enthusiasts.
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According to Dr Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant–Psychiatry, ShardaCare-Healthcity, a comfortable and personalised workspace like Khanna’s can undoubtedly have a positive effect on mental well-being.
“Elements such as proper lighting, plants, calming colours, creative décor, and organised surroundings can create a sense of control and relaxation,” Dr Kumar explained, adding that they also improve “emotional comfort” during long working hours.
At the same time, Dr Kumar says overly cluttered or highly stimulating setups may become mentally distracting for some individuals, which is why personal comfort matters more than simply copying aesthetic trends online.
“Yes, for many people, creative and aesthetically pleasing workstations can improve motivation, focus, and productivity,” Dr Kumar confirms.
A positive environment may help the brain feel more engaged and less mentally exhausted. Personal touches such as artwork, music, soft lighting, or decorative pieces can also make work feel emotionally lighter and more enjoyable.
“However, productivity also depends on personal working style,” he clarified while adding that even though some people thrive in colourful, expressive spaces, others may focus better in quieter and more minimal environments.
For Dr Kumar, the most interesting thing about such workspaces is what they reveal emotionally. “Today, workstations are not just functional desks; they are becoming spaces that support comfort, creativity, and mental balance.”
That may be exactly why Twinkle Khanna’s balcony resonated with so many people online. Beyond the sea view and beautiful décor, it reflected something increasingly relatable in modern life: the desire to create spaces that feel peaceful enough to both work in and emotionally breathe in.