Twinkle Khanna’s favourite place to work has a big rattan jhoola, lots of greenery, and a sea view

Can you guess Twinkle Khanna's favourite corner of the house? (Image: Instagram:/twinklerkhanna)

Former actor and author Twinkle Khanna has just revealed her favourite place to work, and the internet can’t get enough of it! Many are calling it “goals” and even a “dreamy” workstation.

Interestingly, Mrs Funnybones’s workplace of choice isn’t some fancy cafe, beach or lounge, but her very own balcony. “This is my favourite place to work, unwind, watch my dog watch the world, listen to music, chat with my family, and most importantly, daydream,” she wrote.

And honestly, it’s easy to see why.

The spacious balcony features a large swinging bed, cosy seating corners, soft natural lighting, plenty of greenery, and a stunning sea view that instantly gives calm, vacation-like energy. The space appears designed not just for work, but also for slowing down, relaxing, and spending quiet moments with family.