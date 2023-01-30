‘A reminder of all the battles we have survived’: Twinkle Khanna pens a powerful note on ageing

Ageing is an inevitable transition every person goes through. But, coming to terms with it can be a daunting experience for many as society places insurmountable importance on looking youthful. Breaking this common belief, however, is Twinkle Khanna who took to Instagram to share what ageing really is. “Age is a mathematical problem,” she started out saying.

Twinkle continued, “There are numbers that need to be tackled. It is not a division sum though, where we are reduced to a fraction of what we once were. It is a multiplier.”

While many tend to assume that they are losing their old selves as they grow older, the author explained that we are a sum of all the experiences we have been through. “At 49, you are still the pigtailed girl who once climbed trees and beat up all the boys. The young woman with a disdain for convention. The new mother with leaky breasts and fierce ambition,” she wrote, adding that “as you go along, you carry every version of you inside”.

“You don’t have one heartbreak, one breakdown, one true love, one success; you have a mountain of them,” Twinkle added.

Many look at the signs of ageing, especially those wrinkles appearing on the face and body, with disdain. But, it’s time to give our perspective a shift, she said. “And those wrinkly-crinkly lines? How about we consider them the equivalent of a general’s medals, pinned to our skin, a reminder of all the battles we have survived, and the ones we have won?”

Twinkle’s powerful outlook on ageing resonated with many who took to the comment section of her post to share their views on the same.

“It’s something of an irony. Your body is a pointer of ageing but it’s also a reflection of how you’ve been cultivating your mind. As you rightly contemplate at this point in time…there’s a shift. You’re no longer worried about your appearance and feel ‘okay’ to not fit in! And as you look back you can only surmise. How did you feel doing what you did? And that’s the current parameter as well. How are you feeling? That reply is a gateway to your soul….the ultimate objective of human experience. How loving caring and thrilling has the journey been. Everything else is a calculation,” a user wrote.

Another commented: “We all have mountains of scars and experience within us which has shaped us into a person who relies more on self-love and acceptance of oneself. We have learnt to love and accept ourselves without bothering about the views of others, completely shunning the opinions of people who don’t matter.”

However, if one still wants to look younger than their age, Twinkle had earlier shared some essential tips. The 47-year-old said when she was younger, she had three goals: being a mother, being a dog parent and having a garden. “Now, when the kids and the dog are turning my brain into a masala bheja fry, I escape to my garden. Even if you don’t have a garden at home, place some plants near your window or on the balcony. This can lift your mood instantly, improve concentration and help you de-stress,” she advised.

She added that to beat stress, one can try eating small meals for dinner. “When you eat less at night, your body can rest, instead of spending too much energy digesting food. Like Waheeda (Rehman) ji, I also eat an omelette for dinner and then, I am off to bed by 10 pm,” she said, adding that another thing one can do is to start learning a new skill.

Breathing exercises, wearing sunscreen, and befriending books are some other “anti-ageing weapons” that Twinkle shared.

