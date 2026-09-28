Turmeric, honey, and yoghurt: Decoding Ananya Panday’s glow secret

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Over the years, we have seen Deepika Padukone with foil sheet masks, Samantha Ruth Prabhu with her eye patches, Priyanka Chopra with red light therapy masks, Janhvi Kapoor with a banana, orange, curd and honey mask, and Kareena Kapoor Khan swearing by sandalwood and vitamin E for radiant skin. But do you know what powers Ananya Panday’s camera-ready glow?
Back in 2020, the Chand Mera Dil actor filmed a skincare video inside her bathroom for Elle India, sharing her mother’s well-kept beauty secret: a simple 3-ingredient face mask made from “haldi, honey and yoghurt”.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Rozy Badyal, consultant dermatologist at Kaya Limited, explains that yoghurt contains lactic acid, which acts as a gentle exfoliant, promotes cell turnover, and reveals fresher, younger-looking skin. It also has moisturising properties and helps soothe irritation and redness. “Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and brightening properties, which help combat acne, reduce dark spots, and even out skin tone,” she adds.
Honey, on the other hand, is a natural humectant, meaning it helps retain moisture in the skin, making it soft and supple. “It also possesses antimicrobial properties, making it effective in fighting acne-causing bacteria and soothing inflammation,” she tells indianexpress.com.
However, consider your skin type, allergies, and individual concerns before adding this remedy to your skincare routine.
“One shouldn’t apply this face mask more than once or twice a week. People with skin problems like eczema, rosacea, and dermatitis should avoid using this face mask without consulting a doctor,” warns the expert, adding that overuse of this face mask can lead to skin issues like breakouts, redness, itching, dryness, and even skin sensitivity in certain people.
Dr Badyal points out that you should always pay attention to how your skin reacts and use it accordingly. “Consulting with a dermatologist or skincare professional can also provide personalised recommendations tailored to your specific needs,” she concludes.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.