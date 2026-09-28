Turmeric, honey, and yoghurt: Decoding Ananya Panday’s glow secret

Over the years, we have seen Deepika Padukone with foil sheet masks, Samantha Ruth Prabhu with her eye patches, Priyanka Chopra with red light therapy masks, Janhvi Kapoor with a banana, orange, curd and honey mask, and Kareena Kapoor Khan swearing by sandalwood and vitamin E for radiant skin. But do you know what powers Ananya Panday’s camera-ready glow?

Back in 2020, the Chand Mera Dil actor filmed a skincare video inside her bathroom for Elle India, sharing her mother’s well-kept beauty secret: a simple 3-ingredient face mask made from “haldi, honey and yoghurt”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.