‘To be near him’: Why Trishala Dutt once chased a Bollywood career; expert weighs in

Trishala Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt and late actor Richa Sharma, recently shared a personal insight into her childhood desire to join Bollywood, not because acting was her dream, but because she wanted to feel closer to her father.

Speaking on the Inside Thoughts Out Loud Podcast, Trishala reflected on growing up largely in the United States with her maternal grandparents after her mother passed away in 1996, and how distance shaped her emotional connection with her father.

Recalling her younger years, Trishala said, “I did think about that when I was younger. I wasn’t thinking that I wanted to be an actor because acting is my passion. I just wanted to be closer to my dad.” She also spoke about her conversation with Sanjay Dutt when she brought up the idea of entering films. Reflecting on his life experiences, she said, “He’s been through hell and back.” According to Trishala, her father responded thoughtfully rather than encouraging her to enter the industry impulsively. “And he said, ‘Is this your calling? Do you feel a pull to it?’ And I said, ‘I just want to spend more time with you.’ And he said, ‘Let’s talk about what you’re passionate about and get you on that track. Just because you are so-and-so’s daughter doesn’t mean that you’re going to be an A-list actress and that all these offers are going to come to you.’”