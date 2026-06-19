‘To be near him’: Why Trishala Dutt once chased a Bollywood career; expert weighs in

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Trishala Dutt, daughter of actor Sanjay Dutt and late actor Richa Sharma, recently shared a personal insight into her childhood desire to join Bollywood, not because acting was her dream, but because she wanted to feel closer to her father.
Speaking on the Inside Thoughts Out Loud Podcast, Trishala reflected on growing up largely in the United States with her maternal grandparents after her mother passed away in 1996, and how distance shaped her emotional connection with her father.
Recalling her younger years, Trishala said, “I did think about that when I was younger. I wasn’t thinking that I wanted to be an actor because acting is my passion. I just wanted to be closer to my dad.” She also spoke about her conversation with Sanjay Dutt when she brought up the idea of entering films. Reflecting on his life experiences, she said, “He’s been through hell and back.” According to Trishala, her father responded thoughtfully rather than encouraging her to enter the industry impulsively. “And he said, ‘Is this your calling? Do you feel a pull to it?’ And I said, ‘I just want to spend more time with you.’ And he said, ‘Let’s talk about what you’re passionate about and get you on that track. Just because you are so-and-so’s daughter doesn’t mean that you’re going to be an A-list actress and that all these offers are going to come to you.’”
Her reflections also touch on broader themes many families relate to: children seeking emotional closeness with parents, the impact of physical distance or loss during childhood, and the pressure to live up to family identities or expectations.
Psychologist Rasshi Gurnani tells indianexpress.com, “Children and young adults often make career choices or pursue certain hobbies to feel emotionally connected to a parent, especially when that bond feels distant, inconsistent, or emotionally incomplete. In psychology, this is linked to attachment dynamics and the natural human need for validation, belonging, and emotional security. A child may unconsciously believe that choosing a parent’s profession, interests, or lifestyle will create emotional closeness, approval, or even pride.”
She adds that this is particularly common in families where a parent is admired publicly, is emotionally unavailable, frequently absent, or where the child has experienced emotional deprivation. “In some cases, it can also stem from identification theory, where a child internalises aspects of a parent’s identity in order to feel connected to them. While this does not mean the child lacks genuine interest, emotional longing can strongly influence life decisions without the person fully realising it.”
Parents can support children by creating an emotionally safe environment where the child feels loved beyond achievement, similarity, or performance. Open conversations become very important here. This encourages self-awareness and emotional differentiation.
“In family psychology, this process is called individuation — where a child slowly develops an identity separate from parental expectations or emotional dependency. Parents who validate emotions without projecting their own unfulfilled dreams onto the child allow healthier decision-making. Therapy, journaling, mentorship, and exposure to varied experiences can also help young adults recognise whether a choice is rooted in authentic passion or emotional compensation,” concludes Gurnani.