‘Fun for 32 minutes’: Trisha Krishnan’s post on social burnout is relatable

Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan’s honest take on social gatherings definitely struck a chord with many on the internet. Re-sharing a post on her Instagram Stories that read, ‘I’m fun for about 32 minutes, and then I start thinking about going home’, she commented, “Me at any social gathering these days”.

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While her post is light-hearted, it reflects a much deeper psychological conversation that many people silently struggle with: the guilt of honouring their own emotional limits. Delnna Rrajesh, psychotherapist and relationship breakthrough coach, said certain times, people are exhausted not because they dislike people, but because they have learnt to constantly override themselves. “They stay at events longer than they want to, say yes when they want to say no and continue conversations when their mind is already asking for rest. The reason is not always enjoyment. Often, it is fear. Fear of appearing rude. Fear of disappointing someone. Fear of being judged as boring, antisocial or uncaring. Somewhere along the way, many people have learnt that prioritising their own comfort is selfish. They have confused being available with being loving and pleasing others with being a good person,” said Delnna.