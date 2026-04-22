‘She strongly believes in minimalism’: Trisha Krishnan’s makeup artist of 19 years, Umesh Pawar, reveals her beauty secrets

Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan’s personal ‘makeup designer’ Umesh Sadanand Pawar is behind many of her iconic looks. While he humbly recalls his association with the ’96 actor as a professional happenstance, he says it has naturally evolved over the years he has known her. “Our first film together was Krishna (2007), which starred her and Ravi Teja. Since then, I have been working with her for approximately 19 years,” Pawar, who hails from Mumbai, said.

In an exclusive interview, Pawar, 50, who has spent more than 33 years working across different film industries with several actors, including Mamta Kulkarni, Urmila Matondkar, Rambha, Jyotika, Suriya, Nayanthara, Asin, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and is currently working with Akshay Kumar on Golmaal 5, talks about his journey, passion, and commitment to his work.

Edited excerpts:

Q: What is keeping you busy?

Umesh Pawar: At present, I am engaged in prosthetic makeup work with Akshay Kumar for the upcoming Golmaal 5. It’s an exciting and creatively demanding assignment that is keeping me fully occupied.

Q: Tell us about your makeup journey?

Pawar: My journey began in theatre with the Yatri Group, which laid a strong foundation for my understanding of character and aesthetics. I gradually transitioned into films and expanded my experience across various domains, including television commercials, fashion shows, magazine shoots, portfolio work, bridal makeup, and as a personal artist for celebrities.

Umesh Pawar with actor Jyotika (Photo: Umesh Pawar) Umesh Pawar with actor Jyotika (Photo: Umesh Pawar)

During my school days, I had a natural flair for sketching and a strong understanding of colours. Recognising this, my father encouraged me to pursue a career in makeup. He introduced me to his friend, Ramesh Novate, a makeup artist in the film industry, who mentored me and guided me into the profession. That marked the beginning of my journey. I am deeply passionate about my craft. Over the years, my work has not only been my profession but also my identity. I take immense pride in continuously refining my skills and contributing creatively to every project I undertake.

Q: Tell us about your association with Trisha

Pawar: My association with Trisha began when her manager contacted me for a TVS Scooty advertisement shoot. Interestingly, my name was referred to by actor Jyotika. Following the shoot, Trisha appreciated my work and invited me to collaborate with her as her personal makeup artist, and since then, there has been no looking back.

Trisha in Ponniyin Selvan (Photo: Umesh Pawar) Trisha in Ponniyin Selvan (Photo: Umesh Pawar)

Our first project was the Telugu film Krishna in 2007. It was a wonderful experience that laid the foundation for a long and successful professional relationship. Trisha is incredibly warm, caring, and thoughtful. She values her team and maintains a very respectful and positive working environment.

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Q: Can you decode Trisha’s skin and makeup routine?

Pawar: She is versatile and comfortable with both minimal and bold looks. Her preference depends entirely on the character and the requirements of the scene. Her signature look focuses on enhancing her T-zone, along with defining her eyes and lips. The goal is always to accentuate her natural features while maintaining elegance. She strongly believes in minimalism.

Trisha prefers using fewer products to achieve a fresh, natural, and radiant look. Additionally, she is very particular about skincare and maintains a disciplined routine to keep her skin healthy.

Q: How do you see the makeup industry evolving?

Pawar: From working with basic tools like hands and sponges in the 1990s to adopting brushes and now airbrush techniques, I have embraced every stage of evolution. The makeup industry has evolved tremendously over the years. Advancements in products, tools, and techniques have transformed the way we approach makeup artistry. I constantly invest time in research and development. Staying informed about new products and emerging techniques is essential to remain relevant.

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Umesh Pawar with Suriya (Photo: Umesh Pawar) Umesh Pawar with Suriya (Photo: Umesh Pawar)

Q: What is the biggest challenge during long shoots?

Pawar: The biggest challenges include weather conditions, varying skin types, and selecting the right products that can withstand long hours under demanding circumstances. So, I focus on strong base preparation using high-quality skincare products such as sunscreen, moisturiser, and primers. Post-makeup, I use professional-grade setting products and fixers to ensure longevity and a flawless finish.

Umesh has worked Trisha for all her movies and events (Photo: Umesh Pawar) Umesh has worked Trisha for all her movies and events (Photo: Umesh Pawar)

Q: What advice would you give to newcomers in the field?

Pawar: *Always keep yourself updated with new trends and techniques.

* Never stop learning since growth is continuous.

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* Understand that perfection is a journey, not a destination.

Success in this field requires focus, dedication, and consistency. Give your best to every project, stay committed to your craft, and always strive for excellence.