‘You do question yourself’: Triptii Dimri discusses challenges, mental health, career uncertainty

Triptii Dimri is over the moon. Not only is her movie Animal among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, but she has also become the first Indian to serve as a brand ambassador for a global brand.

“Feels incredibly special,” Triptii tells indianexpress.com in an exclusive email interview.

In her nearly decade-long career, Triptii has also worked with numerous big names. She has also experienced her share of lows, which made her “question” herself, but her faith kept her going until success arrived. She tells us about these collaborations, her style mantra, her love for childhood food, and what keeps her in shape.

Here are the edited excerpts:

Q. From, by your own admission, not knowing ‘how to interact with people’ to becoming the brand ambassador for Victoria’s Secret: how would you describe your journey?

Triptii Dimri: It’s been a journey of growth, self-discovery, and building confidence over time. I’ve learned a lot from every experience, but the one thing I’ve always tried to hold on to is authenticity. To go from admiring Victoria’s Secret from afar to becoming its first Indian brand ambassador feels incredibly special. It’s a reminder that if you stay true to yourself and keep believing in your journey, amazing things can happen.

Q. Post-Animal, you became the ‘national crush.’ How does fame and admiration make you feel? Do you fear it might fade away one day?

Triptii Dimri: The love and appreciation have been incredibly overwhelming, and I’m truly grateful for them. But I’ve always believed that fame is a by-product of the work, not the goal itself. My focus has always been on growing as an actor, taking on meaningful roles, and challenging myself. As long as I’m learning and doing work I believe in, that’s what matters most to me.

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Q. How did your family react to you becoming the face of the Victoria’s Secret brand?

Triptii Dimri: They were incredibly happy and proud. They’ve closely followed my journey and understood what a significant milestone this partnership is for me. They know it is an iconic global brand, so for them, it was a moment of celebration and pride.

Q. Between 2017 and 2026, you’ve worked with established actors like Ranbir Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. What was the biggest learning?

Triptii Dimri: What stayed with me was how grounded they are. No matter how much they have achieved, they’re still so focused on their work and their craft. Watching that up close teaches you a lot. It reminds you that learning never really stops.

Q. Did failure ever affect your mental health?

Triptii Dimri: Of course, there have been very challenging and difficult phases. When things don’t happen the way you expect them to, you do question yourself. I think that’s natural. But those moments also taught me to be patient and keep faith in my journey. Looking back, I’m grateful for them because they helped me grow as a person. I tell everyone this: keep your head down and work.

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Q. What does fashion mean to you? How would you describe your style?

Triptii Dimri: For me, fashion is a form of self-expression. It’s less about following trends and more about wearing what makes you feel confident and comfortable. I would describe my personal style as effortless, versatile, and authentic—pieces that reflect who I am and make me feel my best.

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Q. What does your daily workout routine entail?

Triptii Dimri: It depends on my schedule, honestly. I enjoy strength training and Pilates, and I try to stay active whenever possible. There are phases when I’m very disciplined and phases when work takes over. I just try to be consistent and feel good rather than put too much pressure on myself.

Q. What does your everyday meal plan look like? What do cheat days comprise?

Triptii Dimri: I like simple home-cooked food. I try to eat balanced meals and take care of myself, especially when I’m working. And when I feel like having something I enjoy, I have it. I don’t like being too strict with food, so if you give me chaat or golgappe, I will eat it happily. But when it comes to comfort food, it’s always the food of my childhood, like Chainsu Bhaat.

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Q. What is the first thing you do upon waking up, and why?

Triptii Dimri: I usually like having a few quiet minutes to myself before the day begins. Sometimes I’ll just sit with my thoughts or ease into the day before looking at my phone. It helps me feel a little more centred

Q. If you were to start your career today, what would you like to change, or not?

Triptii Dimri: I think I would trust myself a little more. When you’re starting out, there’s a lot of uncertainty. But at the same time, every experience has played its part in shaping me, so I wouldn’t want to change too much.

Q. The best and not-so-good things about being an actor?

Triptii Dimri: The best part is getting to live so many different lives through the characters you play. Every project teaches you something new. The challenging part is the profession’s inherent uncertainty. You have to learn to be okay with things not always going according to plan.

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Q. If not an actor, you would have been a…

Triptii Dimri: Honestly, I don’t know, because acting has always been what I wanted to do. But if I had to pick something else, it would probably be something animal-related. I’ve always loved being around them.