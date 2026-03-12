Top 10 countries for female solo travellers in 2026

Solo travel has become increasingly popular among women worldwide, but safety remains a major concern when choosing a destination. The Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Index 2025–26, published by the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security in partnership with the Peace Research Institute Oslo, offers one of the most comprehensive assessments of how safe and supportive countries are for women.

The index ranks 181 countries based on 13 indicators across three key dimensions: women’s inclusion, justice, and security—including safety, legal protections, economic participation, and education. According to the 2025–26 WPS Index, Nordic and Western European countries dominate the rankings, reflecting strong gender equality policies, high levels of social trust, and low rates of violence against women.

Ranked 131, India misses the top 100. Here are the 10 safest countries for female solo travellers, according to the latest rankings.

1. Denmark

Denmark tops the global ranking as the safest country for women. The country scores highly for community safety, women’s economic participation, and political representation. High trust in institutions and strong social policies make it one of the most secure environments for women travelling alone

2. Norway

Norway consistently ranks among the best countries for gender equality and safety. Comprehensive welfare systems, strong anti-discrimination policies, and a high perception of public safety contribute to its high ranking in the WPS Index.

3. Iceland

Iceland is widely recognised for its progressive gender policies and high female labour participation. The country’s low crime rates and strong legal protections make it a comfortable destination for women exploring independently.

4. Sweden

Sweden’s emphasis on gender equality and survivor-focused justice systems helps it maintain a strong position in the index. The country also offers well-developed public infrastructure and a culture that prioritises safety and inclusion.

5. Finland

Finland performs strongly across education, social equality, and safety indicators. High literacy rates, political participation by women, and strong legal protections contribute to its reputation as a secure and welcoming place for female travellers.

6. Luxembourg

Luxembourg stands out for women’s financial inclusion and access to justice. With low crime rates and strong social protection systems, it ranks among the safest destinations for women living, working, or travelling alone.

7. Belgium

Belgium scores highly on access to education, labour participation, and legal protections for women. Its strong institutional frameworks and safe urban environments contribute to its place among the top countries for women’s wellbeing.

8. Netherlands

The Netherlands is known for its strong work–life balance, progressive policies, and inclusive society. The country’s safe public transport and well-designed cities also make it particularly friendly for solo travellers.

9. Austria

Austria ranks highly due to its stable governance, strong legal protections, and overall public safety. Its well-maintained cities and efficient transport networks further enhance the travel experience for women exploring independently.

10. New Zealand

New Zealand completes the top ten thanks to strong democratic institutions, high levels of safety, and progressive policies supporting gender equality. The country’s welcoming culture and outdoor travel opportunities make it especially appealing for solo adventurers.