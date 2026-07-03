‘Took screenshot of her profile’: Zohran Mamdani recalls meeting wife Rama Duwaji on a dating app

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently opened up about meeting his wife, Rama Duwaji, on the dating app Hinge, offering a glimpse into a romance that began with instant attraction. Speaking to Complex, a New York-based YouTube channel, Mamdani recalled the moment he first met Duwaji. “I fell in love when I first met my wife, and I had to kind of just hold it in for a little bit because I think I was in love from the moment I saw her.”

Sharing the story behind his first message on the dating app, he said, “She had talked about how she loved creme bruele, and I was just like, where should we go?… I am making it sound smoother than it was. My hands were shaking, and you know thinking about it for a couple of hours.”

Mamdani also revealed that he knew surprisingly early that he wanted to stop looking elsewhere. “We talked about that after a few dates, and that’s when I made that decision… It’s a very rare thing, but I am very much of a romantic, so I fantasize about things that are like weeks and months and years away, and will likely never happen.”

His candid admission reflects a growing reality that dating apps, once viewed primarily as platforms for casual encounters, are increasingly becoming spaces where people find long-term partners.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

According to Arpita Kohli, Psychologist & Counsellor at PSRI Hospital, this shift represents a broader evolution in how relationships begin. “The increasing success of long-term relationships that began on dating apps suggests a shift in the way people meet and develop relationships. It is now commonplace to use apps to find compatible partners, and they offer opportunities beyond your own social circle.”

However, she emphasises that technology merely facilitates introductions. “The platform links people, but the quality of the relationship still depends on trust, communication, shared values and mutual commitment.”

Story continues below this ad

Mamdani’s confession that he imagined a future with Duwaji almost immediately—even taking a screenshot of her dating profile, as he has shared previously—may resonate with many hopeless romantics.

But is it healthy to envision a lifelong future so early?

Kohli believes such feelings are natural, provided they remain grounded in reality. “You get excited. You daydream about the life you could have with that person. But strong relationships are built by getting to know each other over time rather than through early fantasies,” she says.

She cautions that romantic idealisation can become problematic if it leads people to ignore incompatibilities or develop unrealistic expectations. “The best attitude is optimism, with patience.”

While Mamdani’s story may sound like a modern-day fairytale, Kohli says lasting relationships that begin online ultimately rely on the same foundations as any successful partnership.

Story continues below this ad

“If you are referring to dating app relationships that succeed, they are successful if they follow the same basic principles that all relationships follow: honest communication, emotional maturity, respect, shared values, trust and consistent effort,” she explains. She adds that a successful partnership involves meeting face-to-face, maintaining realistic expectations, resolving conflict in a healthy manner and investing time in building emotional intimacy.

Besides sharing his love story with the world, the mayor also has practical advice for couples looking to keep romance budget-friendly.

That recommendation comes in the form of the Five Borough Winners Special, the city’s official dining programme for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Throughout the tournament, participating restaurants, bars and cafés across New York City are offering specially curated $26 food and drink deals, making it easier to plan an affordable date while exploring the city’s diverse neighbourhoods.

What is the Five Borough Winners Special?

The programme is designed to encourage both locals and visitors to discover restaurants across New York City’s five boroughs during the FIFA World Cup.

Participating establishments can offer:

Story continues below this ad

A $26 food or beverage special, including prix-fixe menus, drink-and-bite pairings, happy hour-style promotions or chef specials.

A limited-edition commemorative reusable cup, featuring one of five borough-specific designs.

Or both the $26 deal and the collectable cup.

Many participating venues are also featured on the city’s Welcome World Rewards platform, helping diners discover new neighbourhood favourites.

Affordable date ideas across New York City’s five boroughs

Instead of recommending a single restaurant, the programme encourages couples to turn the date into a neighbourhood experience. Here’s how you can make the most of each borough.

1. Explore bistros in Manhattan

From intimate wine bars to neighbourhood bistros, Manhattan offers plenty of participating venues where couples can enjoy a $26 special before strolling through iconic streets, waterfronts or nearby parks.

2. Check out creative cafes in Brooklyn

Brooklyn’s independent cafes, breweries and local restaurants make it ideal for relaxed conversations. Pair a budget-friendly meal with a walk through one of the borough’s arts districts or waterfront promenades.

Story continues below this ad

3. Queens for global culinary adventure

Queens is one of the world’s most diverse food destinations. The mayor specifically highlighted neighbourhoods like Jackson Heights, making this borough a great choice for couples who love trying international cuisines without overspending.

4. The Bronx for match dates

Whether you’re watching a World Cup match at a local bar or sharing comfort food at a neighbourhood restaurant, the Bronx offers an energetic yet laid-back date-night atmosphere.

5. Staten Island for quiet experiences

For couples looking to escape Manhattan’s bustle, Staten Island offers a quieter experience with waterfront dining, neighbourhood restaurants and scenic views that pair well with the city’s $26 dining offers.

Story continues below this ad

Why this makes a good date idea

According to Kohli, “Affordable dates often reduce the pressure associated with first meetings, allowing couples to focus on conversation rather than cost. The Five Borough Winners Special also encourages exploring different neighbourhoods together—turning a simple meal into a shared travel experience across New York City’s diverse boroughs.”

Zohran Mamdani has been trending on Google over the past 24 hours